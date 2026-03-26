Comparative Advantage: Rice Rush, Cash Crops Abandonment, The Story Of A Nation’s Economic Woes (Ii)

Nigeria, a nation well known for its cash crops like cocoa, palm oil, cotton, groundnuts, coconut, rubber, shea butter among others in the 1960s to around 1990, recently had a policy rethink about its agricultural potential and decided to focus instead on the production of rice as a way of bridging the food gap and enriching farmers. In this second part of the series, YEMI OLAKITAN, takes a look at policy somersault and what Nigerians are saying about the actions of government

Beyond Agriculture: The same logic applies

I ronically, Nigeria’s crude oil sector continues to dominate export earnings, and the emergence of the Dangote Refinery has strengthened hopes of greater value addition in petroleum refining.

Analysts argue that the same logic of value addition should apply to agriculture: processing cocoa into chocolate, palm oil into refined products, cassava into ethanol and industrial starch, and shea butter into cosmetics for global markets.

Beyond agriculture, Nigeria also holds vast deposits of solid minerals, gold, bitumen, lead, zinc, and limestone, that remain largely underdeveloped.

The principle of comparative advantage applies here as well: rather than scattering resources across every sector, Nigeria would benefit from identifying areas of genuine competitive strength and building world-class industries around them.

Diversification, experts insist, must be strategic rather than symbolic. It requires honest assessment of where Nigeria’s natural, climatic, and labour advantages truly lie, and the discipline to concentrate resources accordingly.

A balanced path forward

Food security is undeniably important. No nation can afford to ignore staple crops entirely, particularly in a world of increasing climate volatility and trade disruptions. Rice cultivation has a place in Nigeria’s agricultural portfolio, and the goal of reducing import dependence is not inherently misguided.

But critics argue that the current approach, prioritising rice at the expense of exportoriented cash crops, undermines long-term economic resilience. A balanced agricultural policy would protect local food supply while aggressively reviving the high-value crops capable of earning the foreign exchange Nigeria desperately needs.

This means: Investing seriously in cocoa research, disease control, and farmer support to reclaim lost ground from Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. Reviving palm oil industry through improved seedlings, processing technology and access to international markets is a route that must be accessed.

Developing shea butter into a globally competitive export industry, with particular attention to the women who have traditionally dominated the trade, supporting cassava processing into industrial products like ethanol and starch, where global demand is growing rapidly and yes, continuing to improve rice productivity where it makes economic sense, but without starving other sectors of attention and resources or closing borders to drive prices higher and create hardship for Nigerians should well considered.

The foreign exchange earned from revitalised cash crop exports could then be used to import rice and other staples and enjoy the economic befit of specialisation in areas we can function more efficiently than we currently do domestically.

Nigerian consumers would gain access to cheaper, higher-quality food. Nigerian farmers would gain access to lucrative export markets. And the economy would gain the diversification it has sought for decades.

Lessons from failure

The failure of the Buhari rice revolution offers painful but valuable lessons for future agricultural policy. First, agricultural policy cannot succeed without security. No subsidy, no loan, and no border closure can compensate for farmers’ inability to work their land without fear.

Second, corruption must be addressed systematically, not rhetorically. The N1.4 trillion in unpaid loans represents not just a financial loss, but a destruction of trust that will make future agricultural lending more difficult. Third, infrastructure matters as much as incentives.

Post-harvest losses undermine production gains; until storage, processing, and transportation are addressed, increased cultivation will not translate into increased availability. Fourth, protectionism without competition creates monopolies.

Closing borders without simultaneously building competitive domestic industry simply transfers rents from foreign producers to domestic traders, with consumers bearing the cost. Finally, climate resilience is no longer optional.

Recurring floods demonstrate that traditional farming methods, without adaptation, cannot withstand the shocks of a changing climate. As Nigeria contemplates its next agricultural strategy, these lessons should inform the path forward. Rice will remain an important crop.

But the approach to promoting it must be grounded in reality, not rhetoric, not wishful thinking, and certainly not the illusion that closing borders can substitute for building competitiveness.

The rice revolution failed not because Nigerians cannot grow rice, but because the policy designed to promote it ignored the fundamental conditions under which agriculture can thrive: security, infrastructure, accountability, and economic logic. Until these conditions are addressed, no amount of spending will deliver the self-sufficiency the nation seeks.

As global markets evolve and climate pressures intensify, Nigeria faces a defining choice. Will we continue pouring scarce resources into a politically attractive staple crop, hoping that subsidies and border closures will eventually deliver competitiveness? Or will we reclaim our historical strengths in the commodities that once placed us at the centre of global trade? The debate is no longer merely about rice.

It is about whether Africa’s largest economy is aligning its policies with economic reality—or drifting further from its comparative advantage. By ignoring the law of comparative advantage, Nigeria risks creating permanent rice rush that leads to a comprehensive cash crop crash. The groundnut pyramids are already a memory.

The palm oil dominance is already lost. Cocoa’s former glory is already diminished. How many more sectors must decline before we recognise the pattern? A wiser, more sustainable path would embrace the logic that has powered successful economies from East Asia to Northern Europe: focus on what you do best, trade for the rest, and use the proceeds to build prosperity at home.

For Nigeria, that means looking beyond the rice fields to the cash crops and minerals where our true economic strengths have always lain. Beyond the statistics and policy analysis, ordinary Nigerians have watched the rice experiment with a mixture of hope, frustration, and bewilderment.

Their voices reveal the human dimension of this policy debate, the farmers who cannot access loans, the consumers who pay rising prices for declining quality, and the citizens who wonder why a nation so richly endowed continues to struggle.

The case for building on existing strengths

In an interview, a Nigerian fish farmer based in Lagos, Mr. Oyinlola Oroja, offered a perspective shaped by years of practical experience. His counsel was direct and grounded in common sense.

“The Federal Government should support local farmers who are engaged in agricultural activities, especially the ones where older generations of Nigerian farmers have acquired experience and specialty,” Oroja said. “This experience has been passed down to younger farmers.

Government can create platforms for them to learn new agricultural techniques to maximise harvests. They can help with new technology, irrigation technology, loans, feeds, and seedlings. These will ensure that in areas where we have already established competence, we can get even better results.”

Oroja’s argument is essentially one of comparative advantage applied at the grassroots level. Rather than scattering resources across every crop imaginable, he advocates for concentrating support where Nigerians already possess accumulated knowledge and skill.

He was particularly critical of the border closure policy that marked the peak of the rice push. “The federal or state governments, instead of closing borders for a food crop we are still trying to accomplish specialty and experience in, should set up support systems for the crops we already have competence in.”

Oroja proposed a return to the agricultural settlement model that proved successful in earlier decades. “Establish agricultural settlements for fishing, timber, cocoa, groundnuts, or palm oil—settlements where farmers can live and work at the same time, with security put in place to protect them and their families.

This kind of approach will ensure that we produce more of what we are already producing and experienced in. We will become better at those products.” He turned his attention to the livestock sector, where Nigeria’s potential remains largely untapped. “We have a huge population of Northerners practising cow herding.

How about value addition such as milk production for exports? Why is Nigeria importing milk when we have millions of cows on our streets? No country can raise cows better than us. No country can grow cassava better than us.

I think the government should do more in these areas where we are already good. “The era of carrying cows about is over. The government should invest in ranches and implement the latest technology for animal feed processing so that herders can produce healthier cows.”

What Nigerians are saying

Beyond the statistics and policy analysis, ordinary Nigerians have watched the rice experiment with a mixture of hope, frustration, and bewilderment.

Their voices reveal the human dimension of this policy debate. In an interview with New Telegraph, septuagenarian and retired civil servant, Pa Ajibola Theophilus, condemned Nigeria’s failure to harness its agricultural potential.

According to him, Nigeria’s inability to tap into its Godgiven agricultural advantages stems from poor policy and mental slothfulness. “Nigeria can solve most of its economic problems through a strong, well-thought-out agricultural policy,” Pa Ajibola said.

“But past governments have failed to go back to the drawing board to rethink the country’s performance in agriculture. People who call the oil boom a curse are very correct, because it’s the availability of crude oil that has castrated Nigeria’s agricultural potential and rendered us an import-dependent economy.”

On the law of comparative advantage, he was emphatic: “I totally agree that Nigeria should focus on cocoa, cassava, palm oil, groundnuts, coconut, and so on. These are the crops where Nigeria has proven its comparative economic advantage and does not need to struggle. We have the blueprint already.

Chief Obafemi Awolowo did it and succeeded under the old Western Region. He set up marketing boards, he created huge plantations in cocoa, palm oil, and timber, and his region was economically sufficient and independent. That blueprint is there, and we can just continue from there.

“There is no way crude oil can be enough for Nigerians. We cannot compete economically with Qatar or Saudi Arabia, who produce more crude oil than Nigeria and have smaller populations. Their people will naturally enjoy a higher quality of life because they have more resources and fewer people. But Nigeria’s situation is different.

We have a population of about 250 million people. “Nigeria must reduce its heavy reliance on crude oil and include agriculture in its economic blueprint. It’s very foolish for us to continue to ignore agriculture. There are few food and cash crops that will not do well in Nigeria.

It’s our neglect that is fueling the unnecessary poverty we have in a country where there shouldn’t be any.” Mr. Femi Gbolahan, a musicologist based in Lagos State, offered a perspective rooted in everyday observation. “Cassava grows so easily in Nigeria that if I drop a stick on the soil, I don’t even need to plant it, just ensure it touches the ground.

In a few months, we have cassava harvests from which we can produce flour, starch, and ethanol for export. So tell me: why are we struggling to produce rice? Why should I buy Nigerian rice that is more expensive and of lower quality compared to imported rice that is cheaper and better?” His question cuts to the heart of the matter.

An economist view

Nigerian economist Dr. Taiwo Oyeneye of Crawford University, Ogun State, offered a different perspective. He argued that the problem in Nigerian agriculture extends beyond the law of comparative advantage.

According to him, Nigeria is suffering from the “curse of oil,” which has contributed to the total neglect of agriculture. “Nigeria is an agrarian society,” Dr. Oyeneye explained. “Our greatest strength as a people lies in agriculture, but we have abandoned it because of the free money our government gets from crude oil.

We need to return to regionalism and practice true federalism, so that each region or geopolitical zone can concentrate on agriculture and solid minerals.

A situation where every state is collecting monthly allocation from the Federal Government has killed the initiative of state governments in agriculture and other revenuegenerating sectors.” On rice specifically, Dr. Oyeneye challenged the assumption that Nigeria lacks comparative advantage in rice production.

“Who told you that Nigeria cannowt produce rice or that we do not have a comparative cost advantage in rice production? Nigeria can have a comparative cost advantage in rice production. We have all the resources. If the way we treat rice cultivation today was the way the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo treated cocoa cultivation, Nigeria would not have succeeded in exporting cocoa as a cash crop.

If the way Chief Awolowo treated palm oil, to the extent that we had palm oil plantations in the Southwest, is the way Nigeria handles rice cultivation, Nigeria would have forgotten rice importation long ago.

We are not handling it well. If we handle it well, Nigeria will have a comparative cost advantage over other nations in rice cultivation. There are states where rice cultivation can do well in Nigeria to the extent of exportation.”

According to New Telegraph findings, Nigeria can indeed grow rice easily across many states, with Kebbi, Kano, Jigawa, Taraba, Niger, and Ebonyi states being top producers due to favourable ecology and, in some cases, irrigation. Other highly suitable states for large-scale production include Kaduna, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Sokoto, Ogun, and Anambra states.

In another interview with New Telegraph, Mr. Sesan Bababusola suggested that the law of comparative advantage should be applied within Nigeria itself. “Some Nigerian states have suitable land for rice cultivation, while other states have suitable land for palm oil production. So each state should focus on the area in which it has a comparative advantage over other states.”

Speaking further, Bababusola said: “Nigeria is a very big country, and various states within Nigeria have different capacities in terms of what they can produce.

What the Federal Government should do is to allow each zone, state, or region to focus on the agricultural product or mineral resources for which it has comparative advantage over other states. This way, the nation will achieve food security and exports.”

The way forward

The path forward requires more than lamentation. It demands concrete action. Drawing from the voices in this series and the economic principles that underpin successful agricultural development, we propose the following:

Return to regional specialisation

Nigeria must immediately begin to formulate a plan to return to those cash crops that made it an economic powerhouse in the First Republic.Each geopolitical zone should invest in its area of economic strength. Each state should invest in its area of agricultural strength.

The old Western Region succeeded because it concentrated on cocoa, palm oil, and timber. The North prospered through groundnuts and cotton. The East thrived on palm oil.

These regional strengths were not accidents; they reflected climate, ecology, and accumulated knowledge. Reclaiming them requires not forcing every state to pursue the same crops, but allowing each region to excel in what it does best.

Revitalise agricultural education

In the words of Dr. Oyeneye of Crawford University, ten universities of agriculture in Nigeria have the capacity to produce enough food for the country and have enough left for exports. This is not hyperbole; it is a statement about the potential of focused, practical agricultural education.

Universities of agriculture must be transformed from theory-based institutions into practical demonstration centres. Each should operate farms, ranches, and processing facilities.

Their curricula should balance theory with hands-on experience. Their research should address real-world challenges facing Nigerian farmers. And their outputs in terms of both graduates and agricultural products,should contribute visibly to national food security.

Decentralise agricultural governance

Dr Michael Ehi of the Department of Communications at Wolex Polytechnic in Lagos State offered a compelling argument for constitutional reform, he said: “It was a policy somersault for the country to abandon its area of economic strength and begin to struggle in an area it has not established sufficient experience to thrive.

“We need to take advantage of our area of strength to become a better people. As a country, we seem to love chasing shadows when the substance is abundant to see. That substance is agriculture.

There is a reason our founding fathers chose the colour green as our national colour. It is because of our agricultural heritage. It is time to get it right. “We may be shocked one day to discover that the crude oil we so much depend on has a terminal date. We must add agriculture to the mix. We have the land and the human resources.

The way out is for each geopolitical zone to focus on its agricultural area of strength. “There should be a constitutional review that will decentralise more of the functions of governance so that states may be forced to increase their internally generated revenue. Our state governments have become lazy because they always rely on monthly allocation from the centre.”

Address security comprehensively

No agricultural revival is possible without security. The federal and state governments must work together to protect farming communities from banditry, kidnapping, and farmer-herder conflicts. This requires not only security forces but also dialogue, conflict resolution mechanisms, and investments in alternative livelihoods.

Invest in infrastructure

From rural roads to storage facilities, from irrigation systems to processing plants, infrastructure is the backbone of agricultural development. The Federal Government must prioritise agricultural infrastructure in its budgeting, recognising that post-harvest losses and transportation costs are major barriers to competitiveness.

Reform agricultural finance

The Anchor Borrowers’ Programme demonstrated both the potential and the pitfalls of agricultural lending. Future programmes must incorporate stronger monitoring and enforcement mechanisms, better targeting of beneficiaries, and integration with extension services.

Loans must be treated as credit, not political patronage. Nigeria must move beyond exporting raw commodities to capturing value through processing. This requires investment in processing facilities, favourable policies for agro-industries, and support for the linkages between farmers and manufacturers.

Nigeria need not reinvent the wheel. The blueprint exists in the marketing boards of the First Republic, in the agricultural settlements that once dotted the landscape, in the research stations that developed improved crop varieties.

What is required is not new ideas but the political will to implement what has worked before. With agriculture, Nigeria can eradicate unemployment and bring poverty to its knees. This is not a slogan; it is an economic fact. Agriculture employs more Nigerians than any other sector.

It has the potential to generate foreign exchange, supply raw materials for industries, and ensure food security. No other sector offers such a combination of employment potential, poverty reduction impact, and broad-based growth. But realising this potential requires a fundamental reorientation of policy.

It requires moving beyond the rice obsession that has dominated agricultural discourse in recent years and reclaiming the comparative advantages that once made Nigeria an agricultural powerhouse. It requires learning from the failures of past interventions and building on what has worked.

The voices in this series, the fish farmer, the retired civil servant, the musicologist, the university professor, the communications expert, all point in the same direction.

They speak of a nation richly endowed, a people with accumulated agricultural knowledge, and a future that could be brighter if policy aligned with reality. The groundnut pyramids are a memory.

The palm oil dominance is lost. Cocoa’s former glory is diminished. The textile mills stand silent. But these are not irreversible losses. They are lessons. And if we learn them, Nigeria’s agricultural future can be brighter than it’s past. The time for that learning is now.