Comparative Advantage: Rice Rush, Cash Crops Abandonment, The Story Of A Nation’s Economic Woes (1)

Nigeria, a nation well known for its cash crops like cocoa, palm oil, cotton, groundnuts, coconut, rubber, shea butter among others in the 1960s to around 1990, recently had a policy rethink about its agricultural potential and decided to focus instead on the production of rice as a way of bridging the food gap and enriching farmers. In this piece, YEMI OLAKITAN, takes a look at policy somersault and the wisdom behind abandoning the nation’s area of agricultural comparative advantage

Nigeria’s aggressive push for rice production has been hailed in many quarters as a bold stride towards food sovereignty. Under President Mohamadu Buhari, new hectares of rice paddy fields emerged, and bagged local rice filled market stalls that once stocked only imported alternatives.

Yet beneath this veneer of agricultural renaissance lies a troubling question that policymakers seem reluctant to confront: Has Nigeria abandoned the very cash crops that once defined its economic strength? For decades, indeed, for generations, Nigeria built a global reputation on commodities that flowed from its fertile soil.

Cocoa, palm oil, groundnuts, coconut, rubber, shea butter, cotton and others were not merely crops; they were the foundation for regional prosperity and national pride. The old Western Region, under the visionary leadership of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, financed free education and infrastructure through earnings from cocoa.

The North built its towering monuments through the legendary groundnut pyramids, cotton and other agricultural wealth. The East dominated palm oil production, supplying global markets long before Asian nations entered the trade.

Today, many of those historic advantages have faded, replaced by an almost singular obsession with rice cultivation, and the current administration’s seeming refusal to follow the trend has been met with harsh criticisms from both the opposition and the media.

Price of policy obsession

Since the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and more aggressively under President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian successive governments have invested billions of naira into boosting local rice production.

Border closures that led to inflation, heavy subsidies, Central Bank intervention programmes, and import restrictions were all deployed with a singular aim: to cut rice imports and encourage domestic farming. The intention was noble, reducing Nigeria’s dependence on foreign food supplies in an uncertain world. But critics argue that the strategy has come at a high cost.

Vast resources, financial, technical, political, and institutional, have been channeled into rice, often at the direct expense of crops where Nigeria historically enjoyed a clear comparative edge and has more experience. Agricultural economists warn that neglecting these sectors reflects a strategic miscalculation with long-term consequences.

Cash crops generate foreign exchange, stimulate agro-processing industries, and create rural employment across extended value chains. Rice, by contrast, primarily addresses domestic consumption and has struggled persistently with issues of quality, cost competitiveness, and vulnerability to smuggling.

What economics teaches us

At the heart of this debate lies a fundamental economic principle that has shaped global trade for two centuries: the law of comparative advantage. First formalised by British economist David Ricardo in his 1817 work On the Principles of Political Economy and Taxation, the concept is deceptively simple.

Nations prosper when they focus on producing goods they can make more efficiently than others, meaning at a lower opportunity cost, and then trade for what others produce more efficiently.

Consider Ricardo’s classic illustration. Portugal could produce both wine and cloth with fewer workers than England, an absolute advantage in both. Yet Ricardo demonstrated that both countries would still benefit if Portugal specialised in wine (where its advantage was greatest) and England in cloth.

By trading, total output expands, and both nations consume more than if they attempted self-sufficiency. The key insight is opportunity cost, the value of what you give up when you choose one activity over another.

When Nigeria commits prime agricultural land, irrigation resources, and billions of naira in subsidies to rice, it necessarily gives up the opportunity to produce cocoa, palm oil, groundnuts, cotton, cotton, shea butter, or cassava on that same land. The forgone export earnings from these high-value crops represent the true cost of the rice policy.

By this logic, Nigeria’s comparative strengths lie not in rice, which countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and India produce at far lower cost and higher efficiency, but in tropical cash crops and solid minerals where nature and geography have given us advantages no policy can replicate.

Lost ground, lost opportunities

The evidence of neglect is not difficult to find. Nigeria was once the world’s leading producer of palm oil. Today, Malaysia and Indonesia dominate global markets, having taken seeds from West Africa and built industries that now generate billions in annual export revenue.

Malaysian palm oil plantations trace their origins to four seedlings imported from Nigeria in 1961, a painful irony lost on few observers. Nigerian cocoa remains highly valued on international markets for its distinctive flavour profile.

Yet production levels lag far behind competitors such as Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, which have invested consistently in research, extension services, and farmer support. The groundnut pyramids that once dotted the northern landscape have long since disappeared, replaced by imports of groundnut oil and confectionery products.

Even shea butter, traditionally a woman’s crop with enormous potential in the global cosmetics and confectionery industries, receives a fraction of the attention directed at rice.

The political economy of choice

If the economic logic is so clear, why does the policy persist? The answer lies in political economy, the intersection of economics and political incentives. Nigeria’s rice policy reflects an approach known as Import Substitution Industrialisation (ISI), which aims to build domestic industry by protecting it from foreign competition.

Such policies are politically attractive because they create visible beneficiaries: a relatively small group of large-scale rice millers, influential farmers, and their allies in government who gain from border closures and subsidies.

These concentrated interests lobby effectively to maintain the policy. In contrast, millions of individual cocoa, palm oil, cotton and shea farmers, who would benefit enormously from renewed attention to their sectors, remain largely unorganised, their voices diffused and easily ignored in policy debates.

There is also the powerful appeal of nationalist sentiment. “Food sovereignty” and “self-sufficiency” resonate deeply with publics and politicians alike, even when they conflict with economic efficiency. It feels intuitively more secure to grow one’s own food, regardless of cost, than to rely on international markets.

But this intuition can be misleading. Reliance on trade does not mean vulnerability, it means specialisation. The most food-secure nations in the world, from Singapore to Switzerland, are not those that grow everything they consume, but those that earn sufficient foreign exchange from their strengths to purchase from global markets what others can produce better.

Why president Buhari’s rice revolution failed

‘When President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration launched its ambitious push for rice self-sufficiency, the vision was compelling: transform Nigeria from the world’s largest importer of rice into a nation capable of feeding itself.

Through the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) and a controversial land border closure, the government channelled billions of naira into local rice production. By 2020, official narratives celebrated dramatic increases in cultivation, with millers operating at unprecedented capacity and imported rice vanishing from market stalls.

Yet by 2024, the dream had soured. A 50kg bag of local rice now costs more than the imported alternatives the policy sought to displace. Smuggling has returned with a vengeance. And the promised self-sufficiency remains elusive.

Understanding why this well-intentioned initiative failed is essential, not to score political points, but to extract lessons for future agricultural policy. Perhaps the most damaging failure was what a CBN report delicately termed “the betrayal of trust by beneficiaries.”

The Anchor Borrowers’ Programme disbursed loans to farmers at single-digit interest rates, expecting repayment after harvest. Instead, many borrowers treated the funds as political patronage rather than credit. As of January 2023, approximately N1.4 trillion, representing 76 percent of the N1.9 trillion loaned under the ABP, remained unpaid.

This staggering default rate was not merely a banking problem; it was a systemic failure that undermined the entire programme’s sustainability. Without repayment, the revolving fund designed to finance successive planting seasons dried up.

Farmers who genuinely repaid found themselves unable to access new loans because the pool had been depleted by defaulters. The corruption extended beyond farmers.

Middlemen, input suppliers, and even some cooperative leaders inflated beneficiary lists, diverted subsidised fertiliser to the open market, and sold seedlings meant for distribution.

A programme designed to empower smallholder farmers instead enriched a network of well-connected actors who understood that enforcement mechanisms were weak and consequences unlikely.

Insecurity: The empty farms

Even farmers who received their loans and intended to repay faced an obstacle no policy could easily remedy: pervasive insecurity. Nigeria’s rice bowl lies primarily in the northern states, Kebbi, Jigawa, Adamawa, Taraba, and others, precisely the regions most afflicted by banditry, kidnapping, and farmer-herder conflicts.

In Kebbi State, once celebrated as the flagship of the rice revolution, farmers in 2021 began abandoning their fields after repeated attacks by bandits who kidnapped family members for ransom.

In Adamawa and Taraba, communities along river banks, ideal for rice cultivation, became battlegrounds. The result was predictable: planted acreage declined, harvested paddy fell short of projections, and millers struggled to source raw materials domestically. The security situation created a cruel irony.

The government had closed borders to protect farmers from foreign competition, but could not protect those same farmers from armed gangs operating within Nigeria. Farmers calculated, rationally, that risking their lives for a crop they might not even live to harvest was not worth any subsidy or loan.

Nature’s wrath

In 2022, nature dealt the rice sector a devastating blow. Unprecedented floods, described by the National Emergency Management Agency as the worst in a decade, submerged hundreds of thousands of hectares of farmlands across the country.

In Anambra, one of the largest rice-producing states in the south, entire communities watched their paddies disappear under water weeks before harvest. In Kebbi, floods washed away farms along the Niger River valley. The timing could not have been worse.

Just as the sector was beginning to show genuine gains in productivity, climate change delivered a harsh reminder that agriculture remains vulnerable to forces beyond human control.

The 2022 floods destroyed an estimated 300,000 hectares of rice farms, wiping out a significant portion of the national harvest and tightening supply precisely when demand was rising. Recurring floods in subsequent years, though less catastrophic, have continued to disrupt production.

Without massive investment in irrigation infrastructure and climate-resilient farming techniques—investments that did not materialise under the Buhari administration—the sector remains exposed to the whims of weather.

The high cost of production

Even when farmers succeeded in harvesting rice, they faced a fundamental economic problem: Nigerian rice costs more to produce than the imported alternative. This cost disadvantage stems from multiple factors.

Fertiliser prices, already high, skyrocketed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupted global supply chains. Agro-chemicals, largely imported, became more expensive as the naira depreciated.

Diesel, essential for milling and transportation, rose to record highs. Meanwhile, farmers in Thailand and Vietnam benefit from decades of investment in irrigation, mechanisation, and input subsidies that make their production costs significantly lower.

The border closure temporarily masked this cost disadvantage by simply removing cheaper alternatives from the market. But it did nothing to address the underlying structural inefficiencies.

When smuggling resumed, as it inevitably did, through porous borders that no policy has ever permanently sealed—consumers once again faced a choice between cheaper imported rice and more expensive local varieties. Many chose the former.

Infrastructure: The missing link

Nigeria’s post-harvest infrastructure remains woefully inadequate. Paddy rice, once harvested, requires rapid processing to prevent spoilage.

Yet across the rice-producing belt, storage facilities are insufficient, drying floors are scarce, and feeder roads connecting farms to mills are often impassable during the rainy season. The result is staggering post-harvest losses.

Estimates suggest that between 15 and 25 percent of harvested rice never reaches consumers, lost to spoilage, poor handling, or inability to transport to market. These losses represent not only wasted food but wasted investment: the loans, fertiliser, and labour that went into producing that rice are effectively thrown away.

Modern mills require paddy of consistent quality and moisture content to operate efficiently. Without proper storage and drying infrastructure, farmers deliver uneven product, reducing milling yields and increasing costs. The cycle of inefficiency perpetuates itself.

Monopoly and price manipulation

Perhaps the most ironic outcome of the rice policy was its effect on prices. The policy was justified, in part, as a means of making rice affordable by reducing dependence on costly imports. Yet by 2024, the price of a 50kg bag of local rice had more than doubled in many markets.

The explanation lies in basic economics. By restricting imports, the government created a captive market dominated by a relatively small number of large-scale millers and traders who had pivoted to local sourcing.

These actors, enjoying what economists call market power, discovered that they could increase profits not by expanding supply and reducing prices, but by constraining supply and raising prices. The border closure, intended to protect farmers, instead created a monopoly for millers and traders who manipulated supply to their advantage.

Farmers received a fraction of the final price, while consumers paid inflated rates. The only winners were those positioned at the choke points of the value chain.

Weak monitoring and evaluation

Underpinning all these failures was a systemic weakness in monitoring and evaluation. The Central Bank, designed primarily for monetary policy, found itself managing a vast agricultural lending programme for which it had limited expertise.

State governments, expected to provide oversight, often treated the programme as a political tool rather than a development intervention. Data collection was sporadic. Verification of beneficiaries was often superficial. Enforcement of repayment was virtually non-existent.

Without robust systems to track loans, monitor farm performance, and hold defaulters accountable, the programme operated on trust alone, and trust, in the absence of consequences, was easily betrayed. Agricultural economists had long warned that lending to smallholder farmers requires more than just disbursing funds.

It requires extension services to improve productivity, infrastructure to reduce postharvest losses, and legal frameworks to enforce contracts. None of these complementary investments accompanied the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.