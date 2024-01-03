Companies to watch for high performance in 2024

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX’s) All-Share Index growth of 45.90 per cent in 2023 was driven by exceptional performers in the stock market. Key sectors on the NGX specifically, the NGX Banking Index gained 114.90 per cent to 897.20basis points, NGX Oil & Gas Index rose by 125.54 per cent to 1,043.06 basis points as the NGX Industrial Goods Index added 12.86 per cent to 2,712.27 basis points.

Banking, consumer goods, oil/gas index

BUA Foods gained 197 per cent, Seplat recorded 110 per cent appreciation, and Zenith Bank made an annual gain of 61 per cent and GTB was up by 76 per cent.

The year ahead

In 2024, focusing on stocks with robust fundamentals, particularly in the Banking and Oil and Gas sectors, remains advisable. The factors that dove gains in these sectors in 2023 are anticipated to continue influencing early 2024 performance. The NGX Banking Index appreciating by 114.9 per cent, the NGX Consumer Goods Index, the index tracking the most capitalised and liquid stocks in the consumer goods industry, yielded 90.4 per cent, the NGX Insurance Index returned 84.6 per cent, and the NGX Industrial Index took the rear of the five sector indexes tracked by the bourse, yielded 12.9 per cent. NGX 30, which tracks the top 30 companies on the exchange in terms of market value and liquidity, returned 51.4 per cent.

Growing stocks

Transcorp Hotels was up by 1,023 per cent. The company’s share price started 2023 at N6.25 and closed 2023 at N70.18. The company’s market cap also hit N718.8 billion at the close of 2023. The company, which is a subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (TRANSCORP), owns and controls Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Transcorp Hotels Calabar, and Aura by Transcorp Hotels. The company’s fundamentals in 2023 have been exceptional as it recorded a net income of N4.07 billion in the nine months ending September 2023, representing a year-on-year growth of 79.19 per cent from the corresponding period in 2022.

Growth

Also, between January and September 2023, the company’s assets grew by 2.75 per cent to close at N123.8 billion. Chams appreciated by 795 per cent, being one of the performer in the NGX in 2023, with a share price growth of 795.5 per cent. It started the year with a share price of N0.24, closing the year with a share price of N1.97. Chams Holding Company, a pioneering computer software solutions provider, owns Chams Switch, Chams Access, Card Centre, and Chams Mobile. Aligning with its market performance, the company’s financial performance has also been satisfactory as it recorded a gross profit of N1.84 billion in 9M 2023, representing a year-on-year growth of 181.3 per cent from the corresponding period in 2022. Also, Computer Warehouse Group had an annual growth of 722 per cent. Computer Warehouse Group Plc, one of Nigeria’s pioneering IT companies, was also one of the best performers in the NGX. Starting the year with a share price of N0.92, CWG closed the year with a share price of N3.96 and a market capitalisation of N20.96 billion. Apart from its impressive market performance, the group recorded a satisfactory financial performance as it recorded a revenue of N18.26 billion in 9M 2023, representing a year-on-year growth of 79.7 per cent from the corresponding period in 2022. The share value of Transcorp grew by 666 per cent. The company which started the year with a share price of N1.13 closed the year with a share price of N8.66. In line with its impressive market performance, the company’s financial performance has been satisfactory. As of the nine months ending September 2023, the company recorded a net income of N22.7 billion, representing a year-onyear growth of 19.43% from the corresponding period in 2022.

Earlier in the year, TRANSCORP was involved in an ownership tussle between Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu. And it is deductible that this action may have added to the increased investor attraction to the group. MRS Oil made 645 percent annual gain. The company closed 2023 with a share price of N105, up by 644.7 per cent from the N14.10 it started with in 2023. The downstream oil company, which is controlled by Sayyu Dantata, has recorded an impressive 2023. In 9M 2023, the company recorded a revenue of N100.9 billion, representing a 45.9 per cent year-on-year growth from the same period last year. The company’s net income of N3.44 billion during 9M 2023 was a whopping 338.5 per cent yearon-year increase from the N785 million recorded in 9M 2022. However, the company’s impressive financial performance can be linked to the rise in the price of petroleum products in Nigeria this year. Nigeria, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc closed the year with a share price of N45.50, representing a yearly gain of 639.8 per cent. In line with its impressive market performance in 2023, its fundamentals have also been impressive, as the company recorded a revenue of N13.14 billion in H1’24 ending September 2023, representing a 59.5 per cent growth from the same period in the previous fiscal year. The company also recorded a year-on-year growth of 390.93 per cent in its net income in H1 2024, as it recorded a net income of N965.7 million, up from N196.7 million recorded in H1’23.

Year-end surprises

Closing the year with a share price of N1.70, JAPAULGOLD appreciated by 507.1 per cent in 2023 from its starting price of N0.27, ending the year with a market capitalisation of N10.65 billion. In 9M 2023, the company recorded a net income of N661.6 million, representing a staggering 2,695 per ent growth from the N23.7 million net profit recorded during the corresponding period in 2022. This growth in net income can be linked to the impressive N2.18 billion turnover the company recorded in 9M 2023, which is 115.1 per cent higher than the N1.015 billion recorded in the same period in 2022. In November, JAPAULGOLD also announced plans to increase its equity capital by N20 billion through “special placements with identified investors.” Ikeja Hotels Plc closed in 2023 with a share price of N6.00, representing a growth of 471.4 per cent during the year. Ikeja Hotel closed the year with a year high, after starting the year at N0.79. Fundamentally, the year was also great for the hospitality group as they recorded a net income of N587.35 million in the nine months ending September 2023, representing a growth of 338.24 per cent from the net loss of 246.54 million posted in the corresponding period in 2022. FTN Cocoa Processors Plc recorded a 410 per cent growth in 2023, as it started the year at N0.29. The company started the year with a market cap of N638 million, however, it is ending with a market of N5.77 billion. On July 11, FTN Cocoa hit a year high N3.85 in the market. Based on its fundamentals, FTN Cocoa Processors recorded a comprehensive loss of N431.2 million for the nine months ending September 2023, as it also recorded zero revenue in Q3’23. In its 9 Months 2023 financial results, the company posted negative reserves up to N9.267 billion, indicative of the poor run of form the company has suffered in recent years. Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank ended 2023 as the tenth bestperforming stock in the NGX, with a return of 372.44 per cent. The stock started the year with a price of N1.27 and ended with a price of N6.00. For most of the year, the share price stayed constant at N1.22. However, on November 24, it moved to N1.34, and then in December, it began a staggering ascent to N6.00.

Last line

For 2024, the identified companies remain the best options for investors and intending market explorers. Even as the market becomes the best choice to raise long term funds, potential investors have little or no options than to embrace the positive fundamentals posted by banks, consumer goods and other stocks whose indexes remain outstanding.