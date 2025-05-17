Compamy Joins Rice Market, Targets Senegal, Gambia

Share

A leading multinational agribusiness and manufacturing company, Johnvents has diversified into rice marketing as it made its first shipment of Johnvents Rice to Senegal and The Gambia.

The divestment, the Group Managing Director, John Alamu, said it was to strengthen food security and make the same available at the doorsteps of West Africans.

The company known for cocoa production delved into the market by sourcing premium rice from Pakistan. It connects African markets to global supply chains as part of its mission to nourish Africa and the world.

The Head of Business, Sanjay Puhorit, DMCC, a subsidiary of Johnvents Group, disclosed that the company sourced rice from Pakistan, which currently accounts for over eight percent of the world’s rice exports, due to the commitment of Johnvents Group to nourishing Africa and creating sustainable agricultural value chains.

He added that the company’s new move aims to ensure access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food for communities across the African continent.

This move, the company said, has entered a new phase of growth in food distribution, focused on sustainable and reliable supply chains.

According to him, “We are excited to launch Johnvents Rice as our first rice offtake and proud to begin this journey in Senegal and Gambia with plans to expand into other African countries in the coming months.

“As the trading arm of a fully integrated agribusiness, we’re leveraging global expertise and regional insight to deliver high-quality food to the people who need it most.

“This milestone aligns with the broader growth and diversification strategy the Johnvents Group Board recently approved. The plan focuses on scaling core verticals trading, FMCG, commodities export, retail, and agro-processing across key markets in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, North America, and South America.”

Also, Alamu explained that “As we continue to scale our operations across borders, this shipment demonstrates our resolve to make a real impact, improving food accessibility while building resilient supply chains that connect Africa to the rest of the world.

“As an African-grown business with global aspirations, our goal is clear: to lead purposefully, trade with integrity, and nourish lives. Equally important is our long-term focus on strengthening local rice production here in Nigeria.

“We are investing significantly in local capacity, from farming to processing, to ensure food self-sufficiency.”

The multinational agribusiness and manufacturing group is known for combining locally sourced raw materials, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, and sustainable practices to create long-term value across its supply chain.

Alamu said: “The company focuses on building partnerships that drive economic growth, environmental responsibility, and social impact.

“With our presence in six countries and a rapidly expanding product portfolio, Johnvents Group remains firmly positioned to become a leading force in transforming food systems and agricultural trade across Africa and the world.”

