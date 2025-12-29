Comoros, Mali Face Decisive Group A Showdown

Comoros and Mali will battle for a place in the knockout stages of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations when they meet in their final Group A match on Monday night.

The game will be played at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, with kickoff set for 20:00 CET. Comoros are fourth in the group with one point, while Mali sit second with two points, making this a must-win encounter for both sides as qualification hopes hang in the balance.

Comoros go into the match as underdogs but will draw confidence from their last outing. The Coelacanths earned their first point of the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Zambia, a result that also ended a four-game losing run stretching back to the Arab Cup.

Despite failing to score, Comoros impressed with their performance, enjoying 53 percent possession and registering ten goal attempts. Their strong defensive organisation has made them a difficult team to break down. Mali, meanwhile, come into the clash after a hard-fought 1-1 draw with tournament hosts Morocco.

The Eagles have been in solid form, going unbeaten in their last five matches, with two wins and three draws. While Mali were under pressure for long periods against Morocco, their defence stood firm and showed resilience.