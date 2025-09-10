Commuters Stranded At BRT Terminals For Several Hours

Several workers and commuters waiting to join the BRT buses along Iyana-Ipaja, Abule-Egba, Ikotun, Akowonjo areas of Lagos State got to their offices and places of work late yesterday morning, as they were stranded at the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Terminals for hours.

Many of the commuters, who expressed agony over the development and lamented their plight, told New Telegraph that they had waited on long queues for over one hour waiting for buses, which only came at long intervals.

Several of the commuters re- sorted to stand in the few buses that operated in order to get to work, or not to miss their appointments. Speaking about the development, some commuters vent their anger, saying: “We got here (IyanaIpaja Terminus) over one hour ago, to meet this long queue for buses going to Yaba, and ditto other areas, without adequate buses.

“We discovered there were only few buses working. We first thought maybe they were on strike. Now, we are already late for work. Look at the time, it is about 9.20am and there are still no buses. Many of us got here before 7.15am.

“You can see people on the long queue to Yaba, Lagos Island and other areas. If not for this structure (terminal) we would have been in the rain or running here and there to take shelter at the kiosks around.