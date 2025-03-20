Share

Lagos residents who are moving to a neighbouring environment were on Thursday stranded after two fallen containers blocked the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

New Telegraph gathered that the first incident was recorded at 10:50 am on the popular Kara Bridge while the second incident happened at 2 pm on the Long Bridge, both on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that hundreds of vehicles were at a standstill as a result of the incidents and the gridlock reached the popular Otedola Bridge and spilt backwards to around the Alapere area.

According to the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe, officers of the command, alongside officials of sister agencies, have commenced clearance operations.

Okpe noted that no casualty was recorded, adding that first responders were on the ground to maintain traffic laws and ease the situation.

