New Telegraph

March 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Commuters Stranded As…

Commuters Stranded As Tankers Fall On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Lagos residents who are moving to a neighbouring environment were on Thursday stranded after two fallen containers blocked the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

New Telegraph gathered that the first incident was recorded at 10:50 am on the popular Kara Bridge while the second incident happened at 2 pm on the Long Bridge, both on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that hundreds of vehicles were at a standstill as a result of the incidents and the gridlock reached the popular Otedola Bridge and spilt backwards to around the Alapere area.

READ ALSO

According to the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe, officers of the command, alongside officials of sister agencies, have commenced clearance operations.

Okpe noted that no casualty was recorded, adding that first responders were on the ground to maintain traffic laws and ease the situation.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

She-Fix 2025: NNPC Retail Celebrates Female Mechanics
Read Next

Benue Confirms Killing Of Two Soldiers By Herdsmen
Share
Copy Link
×