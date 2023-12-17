Commuters Stranded As Tanker Crashes On Jos-Abuja Expressway – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Plateau State Command on Saturday said a heavy-duty truck crashed on the Jos-Abuja Expressway, leaving commuters and motorists stranded in a gridlock.

Mr Peter Longsan, the Public Education Officer of the state Command of FRSC who confirmed the development in Jos said the accident occurred at 4:00 pm, adding that the tanker fell crossing the highway, blocking both lanes.

Speaking with newsmen, Longsan said, “A water tanker fell on the highway around Hawan-Kibo, Jos-Abuja road. It fell and crossed the road leaving a lot of motorists stranded.

“But our men are already on ground, making frantic efforts to clear the road and ease traffic flow.

“We appeal to motorists to be patient and not panic, our men will soon clear the road,” he said.

Speaking on the development, an eyewitness, Mohammed Suleiman, said that commuters had been stranded for some hours without movement on both sides of the road.

“No vehicle is moving from both sides, those going to Abuja from Jos, and even those coming from the North East cannot go further. Ditto for those coming from Abuja either to Jos or the far North,” he said.