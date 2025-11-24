New Telegraph

November 24, 2025
November 24, 2025
Commuters Stranded As Accident Paralyzes Lagos–Ibadan Expressway

A major accident around the Magboro axis of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway has triggered heavy traffic on the inbound Lagos lane, leaving commuters stranded for hours on Monday.

The gridlock, which began early in the morning, persisted as of 12:30 p.m., when this report was filed, with no immediate traffic management intervention in sight.

The incident caused a total lockdown from Mowe through Ibafo and Magboro, stretching toward the Berger end of the expressway.

According to motorists, the accident, whose details were still sketchy at press time obstructed a significant portion of the road.

The resulting bottleneck left thousands of workers, travellers stuck in traffic for hours.

Some frustrated commuters, unable to wait out the standstill, were seen turning back home as the gridlock rendered the Monday morning rush impossible.

Road users have called on the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other relevant agencies to urgently clear the obstruction and restore normal flow of traffic.

