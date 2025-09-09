Commuters In C’River Groan As Filling Stations Close Shops

Both transporters and computers in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, are groaning over the lack of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, as a result of the strike embarked upon by the National Union of Petroleum (NUP).

Citizens in the ancient city woke up this morning only to discover that filling stations that usually open by 6 am were still being shut, and later learned that petroleum tanker drivers were on strike.

As of Monday, filling stations in the city sell their products for N905, but the black market today is N1,500 a litre and may increase if stations are still closed by evening.

Investigation by our correspondent in Calabar Municipality, especially around Atimbo/Arab area, showed that Oapet filling station, U.D. King, A. A. Rano and Africana filling stations are all closed.

Narrating his experience, one Mr. Marice, a mini bus driver, lamented thus: “This is very unfortunate because the owner of the bus will not understand this. All he wants is this balance. Yesterday, I couldn’t balance because there were no passengers to make up for his money.”

Another driver, who gave his name as Kufre, regretted that he had the opportunity of buying fuel for his bus yesterday, “but my friend took me out and I forgot. Now see what is happening. I didn’t envisage this.”

At the Stadium, where commuters usually board vehicles to either Akwa Ibom, central or Northern parts of the state, commuters waited with desperation while there were either very few vehicles plying the routes for those who had bought petrol the day before.

Esther Ubong who said her destination was Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, regretted that “this government has really disappointed Nigerians with the way things are being handled.”

She said: “I came out here at about 8.30 am. It’s past 2 pm and I’m still at the Stadium waiting for a vehicle. I didn’t hear anything about this strike. If I did, I would have travelled since yesterday. Now, I’m stuck here in Calabar.”