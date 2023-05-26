Commuters Groan Over State Of Port Harcourt, Aba Road

Helpless state

Before the Port Harcourt -Aba Expressway became terribly bad, a trip from the Garden City to Aba lasted for less than an hour despite the stops at security checkpoints. Currently, it takes more than two hours to drive from one end of the road to the other. Motorists who confidently ply that road risk their lives and other drivers and passengers. It is a nightmare to drive through the Port Harcourt-Aba Road, especially during a rain- fall or shortly after. The situation does not get better under a normal weather when driving a saloon car or a Sport Utility Vehicle, SUV while dodging tankers, trailers and other heavy-duty vehicles on long distance journey. Regularly, heavy-duty vehicles fall on that road due to it’s high traffic volune caused by the absence of an alternative route for drivers. For the past 10 years, the road has been declining steadily as minor potholes become craters, which overtime expand, sink deeper into the ground and form ditches until they make the road unmotorable. Some parts of the road have been completely cut into two, yet motorists risk everything navigating through them.

Work completes

The Federal Government has completed work on the Port Harcourt axis of the road that covers the entire Obigbo axis up to the boundary with Abia. Trouble starts the moment you drive past Imo Gate, the bridge linking Rivers with Abia. That is when you begin to see deep gullies. The worst areas that prove most difficult for drivers to drive through are Ngwaiyiekwe and Obehie. A Port Harcourt based transporter, Simeon Kalode, who manages a fleet of trucks in Onne, claims there is a deliberate attempt by the Federal Government to make life difficult for the people of the area. He is of the view that the economic importance of the road to the Federal Government and the two neighbouring states should have forced the Federal Government to act “Is there anything that has not been said about this road in the past?

Commuters lament

Kalode, who was on his way to Aba to buy spare parts when he spoke with out reporter, also appealed to the Rivers and Abia State governments to join forces and reconstruct the road in the economic interest of their peoples. These days, most travellers from Port Harcourt to Aba or vise versa, seriously consider the importance of the trip before setting out. According to investigations, only travellers with serious business dealings or unavailable social engagements that ply the road. “You have to ask yourself the price difference of the item you want to buy in Aba and the amount it is sold in Port Harcourt,” says a passenger on a bus travelling to Aba.

“If the difference is not much why risk your life? I am travelling for a burial in Umuahia, if not I travel only when I cannot avoid it.” Another traveller who is unhappy about the state of the road is Mrs. Beatrice Jackrich, a Port Harcourt-based boutique owner, who buys her apparels in Aba. Jackrich, a mother of four and a driver that got her license more than 15 years ago, recalls that she used to drive to Aba when the road was good, “but now it will be ‘suicidal to even drive along the route due to it’s deplorable state.”

High fare rate

The fare from Port Harcourt to Aba used to be less than N1000, but the worsening state of the road has forced transporters to increase the fare between N2000 to N2500 depending on where one boarded. Yet, daily passengers troop out along the Aba Road to board Aba registered buses in a bid to buy various items whose prizes will almost double in Port Harcourt. Some passengers have accused the bus drivers and conductors of hiking transportation fare due to the road. But some drivers who spoke to us complained that they spend the money they make from passengers on fuel, repairs and replacement of damged spare parts. “See, I have worked out a special arrangement with my mechanic in Aba to abandon whatever he is doing and rush down the moment I call him,” says Chijioke, a bus driver. “I know I am taking a big risk driving through this road, but if I stay at home without working, my wife and children will suffer.

Fashola’s promise

In October 2021, when the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, promised that the rehabilitation of the Aba to Rivers State boundaries on the Enugu –Port Harcourt expressway, would be completed in July this year, some had expected him to fulfil his promise. Fasola had made the promise during the commissioning of internal roads built by his ministry, Since then, some federal roads have been built in various parts of the country. The question on the minds of some observers is: what is still delaying the rehabilitation of that road?

In some federal highways, when the road gets very bad, officials from the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA rush there and carry out repair works. Each year, even shortly before or during the Yuletide when FERMA mostly repair roads, you don’t see it’s officials along the Port Harcourt-Aba Road. In fact, since 2013 motorists and passengers have been drawing the attention of the Federal Government on the poor state of the road. Yet, there has been no action. In 2019 when Fashola, spoke about the ‘not-too-bad’ state of Nigerian roads, the Port Harcourt-Aba Road was already in a horrible shape. and because no work was done on the road, three years after, the road got worse.

Rivers-Abia pact

Although Abia State is within the South-East geopolitical zone, it is nearer to neighbouring Rivers State, which is in the South- South zone than to Anambra and Ebonyi States that are also in the South-East. The nearness of Rivers and Abia, and economic ties between both states could be explored to work out a solution to the Abia axis of the road that connects them. Some could argue that Rivers stands to gain very little or nothing if a section of a federal high- way in Abia is repaired. But the problem with this line of reasoning is that both Abia and Rivers people equally suffer on the bad portions of the road. There is a high volume of trade between both states, with residents of Port Harcourt, mostly traders trooping to Aba daily for their supplies.

Then, there are also traders from Aba who having realized they can make more profit selling their goods directly by cutting off middlem in Port Harcourt, bring in goods for supplies or sell directly to customers. A key economic angle to consider is that it is from Rivers that Abia gets supplies of petroleum products. That is why at any given time, there are tankers moving from the opposite sides of the road. When accidents occur and claim lives it does not ask it’s victins their state of origin. Yet, people have been dying on that road.

In the last eight years, there has been a cordial relationship between Governors Okezie Ikpeazu and Nyesom Wike. In fact, in some quarters it is seen as a friend- ship judging by how they have supported each other in the aftermath of the presidential primary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.