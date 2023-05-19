New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
Community Urges Adeleke To Release White Paper On Traditional Stool

The Igbajo Development Association (IDA), Boluwaduro Local Government, Osun State, has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his 63rd birthday. In a congratulatory message by President Sola Fanowopo, Chief Olabode Adeniyi and Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), the group urged the governor to release a white paper on the review and assessment of some traditional stools which affected the town.

The IDA solicited the support and assistance of the governor towards the funding of the Igbajo Polytechnic. They also appealed to Adeleke for the completion of the remaining 2km out of the about 15km Ada-Igbajo road.

said: “As a community that is known for hard work, diligence, peace- loving and commitment to development through communal efforts, we promised our unalloyed support and solidarity to your administration while requesting that our town should not be left behind in the distribution and citing of your electoral promises and dividend of democracy.

In the same vein, we appeal to Your Excellency to please release the white paper on the review and assessment of some traditional stools which affected our town. “As a peace-loving community that we are known for, we have ensured the observance of peace, justice and tranquillity in the town for the period the review lasted.”

