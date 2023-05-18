Community Urges Adeleke To Release White Paper On Assessment Of Traditional Stool

The Igbajo Development Association (IDA), Boluwaduro Local government, Osun State has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his victory and confirmation as the 6th elected Governor of Osun coupled with his 63rd birthday celebration.

“As a community that is known for hard work, diligence, peace-loving, and commitment to development through communal efforts, we promised our unalloyed support and solidarity to your administration while requesting that our town should not be left behind in the distribution and citing of your electoral promises and dividend of democracy.

“In the same vein, we appeal to Your Excellency to please release the white paper on the review and assessment of some traditional stools which affected our town.

“As a peace-loving community that we are known for, we have ensured the observance of peace, justice, and tranquility in the town for the period the review lasted.

“Finally, we will want to appeal to your administration for the completion of the remaining two kilometers (2km) out of the about fifteen kilometers (15km) Ada – Igbajo Road which the last administration promised to complete while also seeking your administration’s support and assistance towards the funding of the Igbajo Polytechnic which invariably is the 1st Government Approved Community Polytechnic in Nigeria.

“We wish you a peaceful, successful, and rewarding tenure as the Governor while promising our support and cooperation whenever it is needed. Thanks.”