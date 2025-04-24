Community Unveils Sweeping Communal Reforms

Share

The Agwa Clan in Oguta Local Government, Imo State, has unveiled an ambitious framework of moral, social, and institutional reforms aimed at stamping out criminality and entrenching a culture of discipline, inclusiveness, and progress.

The far-reaching resolutions were the outcome of a historic General Assembly held at the Central School, Obudi Agwa, on April 19, 2025, which drew an unprecedented crowd of over 4,000 indigenes, including traditional rulers, security chiefs, religious and political leaders, youth representatives, and members of the diaspora.

Convened under the aegis of Barrister Benson Akunya led Agwa Central Union (ACU) in conjunction with Ndi Eze Agwa and other critical stakeholders, the Assembly responded to growing concerns about social decay, insecurity, and disunity within the community.

At the heart of the Assembly’s resolutions was the establishment of a bold new moral order. The sale of scrap materials and illicit substances was banned outright, alongside the extortionist practice of collecting illegal levies known as “marching ground.”

A zerotolerance policy was declared for theft, housebreaking, and the obstruction of justice, with accomplices and enablers to be treated as criminal elements under the law.

Security agencies were tasked with strict enforcement, while the community pledged to assist in rooting out offenders without fear or favour. Jungle justice was denounced, and equal protection under the law reasserted as a communal ideal.

