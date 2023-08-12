Community Tourism Development: Building Partnerships For Sustainable Tourism Is Key, Says Akinboboye

Otunba Wanle Akinboboboye, Founder and President of La Cam- pagne Tropicana Beach Resort, was the keynoter at the recently held Annual General Meeting and Tourism Conference of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), in Abuja. He spoke on the theme, Community Involvement In Tourism Development: Building Partnerships For Sustainable Tourism. He gave the audience the benefit of his transformation of a pristine rural community into a thriving and renowned community through his world class and award –winning African themed resort, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, in Ikegun village, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

Background

My Organisation focuses on tourism and through its facilities, presents the best of African architecture, culture and cuisine in a cosmopolitan manner. The resorts we have established and are establishing are located in rural or semi-rural areas that include Ibeju Lekki Lagos State, Ondo town and Araromi in Ondo State, Koton Karfi in Kogi State, Cote D’Ivorie and most recently Antigua and Barbuda.

Driven by passion for an authentic African tourism industry

Over the past 40 years I have had the op- portunity of merging two great passions, which are; assisting in developing an African tourism industry and leveraging off that industry to create a better life for ordinary Africans, who would not normally be eligible for employment in Western styled tourism facilities. The fact that my focus has been on developing resorts and locations situated in rural areas has given me the unique opportunity to experience, first hand, the synergy that results from involving host communities in the development and running of tourism facilities.

Approximately 40 years ago I decided to establish my flagship resort at Ikegun in Ibeju – Lekki, Lagos State. At that time, the area was not accessible by road and my first visits were via boat through the creeks that connect the city of Lagos to other parts of the state. In selecting a site for the resort, I knew it was important to ensure that any neighbouring community was amenable to the existence of and would work with the tour- ism facility I wanted to create.

I therefore made it an imperative to engage with the leadership of the communities that were the potential sites for the resort. This was so I could be sure that my final choice would be driven by the fact that the leadership of that community and by extension, its people, could buy into the vision of and support the development of the Resort.

In effect, I was looking for a community that was prepared to partner with me in growing an African tourist facility because they understood the long term benefits of partnering with my organisation, which benefits included infrastructure development and employment opportunities for their community.

Building African themed resorts

In this regard, and as I had earlier mentioned, the resorts I develop are African themed and show case the best of our architecture, culture and cuisine. My focus on developing African themed facilities is based on my belief that, in terms of tourism, Africa needs to provide a unique proposition if it wants to compete with other tourism destinations and attract tourists that may be jaded by their existing experiences.

It is pertinent to mention that, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council, travel and tourism contributed 10.4% to global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supported over 334 million jobs in 2019.

Let’s focus on our unique environment, culture

Obviously, if the continent could secure only 15% of that global figure it would positively impact on Africa’s GDP and employment figures. In my humble opinion, Africa’s unique tourism proposition lies in its environment and its rich culture. If we truly want to develop an international tourism industry for Africa and by extension Nigeria, we cannot offer a pale shadow or replica of what is available elsewhere.

Why should an international tourist come to Africa to stay in a resort that is a copy of a resort in another continent? Why should such tourist receive services that he considers sub –standard because we have a different understanding of the services he should receive? In making comparisons we may fall short.

Creation of employment for the local community

It is pertinent to mention that, at La Campagne Tropicana’s resorts, a significant number of our employees come from the surrounding rural communities. We are, via our African centric focus able to leverage off their strengths. We are also not constrained by the need to ensure that what we offer mimics the offerings of other tourism destinations. The majority of the cleaning staff at our Ikegun resort, who are women, come from the villages around us.

We have, with appropriate training, been able to harness their skills to provide a stellar standard of cleanliness within the resort. The village has also benefitted as these women have been gainfully employed and earn income streams that contribute to the financial wealth of their families. From my interactions, I have observed firsthand the fact that when women are income earners their main focus is to use their earnings to improve the lives of their families.

Our head cleaner, who has been with us for over 16 years, recently built a house which she rents out to finance the education of her children. Our operations manager, who started work as a cleaner over two decades ago, owns a number of houses in the village and has a side business of a poultry that supplies eggs to the resort. When sadly, she became widowed last year, she was able to support her family and ensure they did not unduly suffer financially from the loss of the head of the family.

As an aside, the men in the village have also expressed their gratitude for keeping their wives gainfully employed. They say the women have less time to start arguments, are less inclined to make monetary demands on them and in the words of their Baale, ‘‘Witches no longer fly in the Village.’’ I am also proud that in our resort, we have generations of employees as the children of some of our staff work alongside their parents and are invested in the resort’s continued success.

A significant number of our employees youth population in Africa and the need to create long time employment for this significant sector of our population. Where youths are gainfully employed, it provides them with dignity and reduces the restiveness and drift towards crime that has given rise to many of the current negatives we see in our country today. As we are all aware, our current educational system at the grass root level leaves much to be desired.

It is not unkind to say that it products would find it difficult to compete for jobs that require high functioning technical skills. By focusing on our African culture we are able, through tourism, to create jobs for which our rural dwellers are a natural fit due to their inherent mores and values.

Leverage on African cultural identity, resources and materials

Developing tourism organisations that leverage off our cultural identity will create sustainable employment opportunities for the youths in our rural areas who would be considered unsuitable for employment by tourism facilities that are modeled on existing European or American facilities. Within our resorts we employ tradition- al building methods that require the skills of people at the grass roots.

These structures include mud huts and what we refer to as tree houses, which are built of wood. Many structures have thatched roofs and our door bells are talking drums. The ceilings of our huts are constructed with mats.

Our traditional building methods provide employment for local artisans from the surrounding villages and further afield, who are comfortable building structures using methods that have been used by their forefathers. They also have the opportunity to hone their skills via the innovations we have introduced to provide a cosmopolitan twist to these structures.

Community development

The impact of the resort on the community is obvious when one considers the development of Ikegun village’s infrastructure over the years. When the resort commenced business, its host village, Ikegun, consisted of small huts built of Opa.

The prosperity of the villagers is now evident in the steady expansion of the number of brick buildings and the fishing boats in the community. There is also a petrol station. The resort has also provided entrepreneurial opportunities for local residents, who provide goods and services to the resorts and its employees.

A study by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) found that tourism can directly contribute to poverty reduction, as income generated from tourism activities circulates within the local economy.

Tourism activities at the resort stimulated growth of Eleko/Ikegun region

The increased economic activity on the Eleko/Ikegun axis which gave birth to the free trade zone can, in my humble opinion, be traced to investors that visited the resort and discovered the opportunities in the region.

Tourism activities from the resort have in effect stimulated the growth of a multi-billion dollar free trade zone that is home to the world’s largest refinery and largest fertilizer plant in Africa among other companies.

The development of tourism facilities in rural areas will effectively open up these areas and stimulate other economic activities. This is because visitors to such tourism facilities will be able to determine the suitability of citing their investment in areas they would not otherwise have visited particularly where the government also offers investment incentives.

Preservation and promotion of African’s cultural heritage

Preservation of cultural identity and environment by focusing on an African theme, tourism can assist in the preservation of our cultural heritage and values. As a matter of practice, La Campagne Tropicana embraces its host culture and has helped to preserve and showcase local traditions, arts, crafts, and heritage.

This provides a platform for cultural exchange, promoting understanding and appreciation of diverse cultures on the part of the tourists and the locals. The presence of tourists at the resort has also incentivise the local community to maintain, protect and take pride in their cultural identity and traditions.

According to a study by the UNWTO, cultural tourism can account for up to 40% of global tourism, which further highlights the significance of establishing community partnerships as it is the local communities that are the custodian of the nation’s cultural heritage.

The resort has through its practices and incentives been able to encourage the local communities to adopt measures that protect and conserve the natural environment. These include the recycling of plastic waste, cleaning of the beach fronts, and preservation of trees through controlled measures for tree felling among others.

Gains of sustainable partnership When we talk about sustainable partnership

with the communities, I would like to mention that over the years our resort has involved the community in projects undertaken by the resort that impact on them. We also provide some level of revenue sharing to ensure that they have a sense of ownership.

We realised early on that where the community feels involved in the well-being of the resort it will take steps to police its members and ensure they do not disrupt our operations. The synergy that has been developed between the resort and the community in relation to security issues has been invaluable.