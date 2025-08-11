Community Shield: Palace Stun Liverpool To Clinch Trophy

Crystal Palace yesterday started the new season with a suddenly familiar feeling, basking in trophy glory as triumphant underdogs at Wembley. The FA Cup holders beat Premier League champions Liverpool 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw to win an enthralling Community Shield.

Goalkeeper, Dean Henderson was the shootout hero for Palace as he saved from Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott, while Mohamed Salah sent his kick over the bar. It allowed 21-year-old midfielder, Justin Devenny, sent on as a stoppage-time substitute, to smash the winning penalty past Alisson.

Palace, who had not won a major trophy in their history until this year, have now earned two in three months at Wembley, having snatched the first at Manchester City’s expense. They are also the first club to win the Community Shield on their debut in the match for 50 years, since Derby County in 1975.

Ismaila Sarr scored Crystal Palace’s second equaliser in an absorbing encounter Spot-kicks provided a thrilling conclusion to one of the most exciting season openers in years, in which the drama started in just the fourth minute. Four of Liverpool’s five major summer signings started, and two of those players combined to brilliant effect in the early moments at sun-drenched Wembley.