Community Security Strategy Yields Results In Sokoto

Share

Despite persistent security challenges in parts of the Sokoto Eastern Senatorial District, Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s administration has taken decisive steps to combat banditry and improve public safety.

Highlighting the administration’s efforts, the APC Chairman in the State, Isa Sadiq Acida, presented a scorecard of achievements under Governor Aliyu’s leadership.

To strengthen security operations, the State government procured and distributed over 140 patrol vehicles to various security agencies, enhancing mobility and response capacity.

As part of a community-based approach, the government established the Community Guards Corps and provided them with the necessary tools and logistics to bolster grassroots security.

A total of 2,600 Corps members were trained and fully equipped for their duties.

The government also provided 30 fully insured Hilux vehicles (2022 model) and about 800 motorcycles to ease mobility.

In addition, operational offices were built, equipped, and furnished for the Corps in all 13 Local Government Areas affected by insecurity.

The Corps members were fully armed to carry out their assigned responsibilities effectively.

These interventions have contributed to notable improvements, with security personnel achieving significant successes in reducing criminal activities.

Social and economic activities are gradually resuming in previously troubled areas.

Nevertheless, the administration acknowledges the ongoing threats posed by spillover effects from neighboring states and the Republic of Niger.

It has pledged to continue implementing proactive measures to mitigate these risks and safeguard residents.

Share