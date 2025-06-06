Community School Hails Ekwunife For Renovation Of Hall

Share

Community Secondary School, Nkpologwu in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, has expressed gratitude to Senator Uche Ekwunife, for the reconstruction of the school’s main hall.

In an interview with journalists, where she expressed the school’s appreciation to the former Anambra Central lawmaker, the school principal, Mrs. Fidelia Okolie, described the project as a life-saving intervention for both staff and students.

Okolie recounted the dire condition of the school hall prior to its renovation, noting that the structure had become completely dilapidated and roofless, rendering it unusable.

“She wiped our tears. When you look at this particular hall, it was totally dilapidated to the extent that there was no roof, but today as you can see, everywhere is now intact,” Mrs. Okolie said emotionally.

According to the principal, the timing of the intervention was crucial, as the renovated facility is currently the only available venue for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) being conducted in the school.

