Community Raises The Alarm Over Rampaging Insecurity

Ayen community in Uhumwode Local Government Area of Edo State has called on the state government to wade into the spate of insecurity and criminal brigandage in the town.

This is coming just as the community also urged the Commissioner of Police in the state to wade into the unlawful arrest of their kinsmen, saying such a development is capable of sabotaging the efforts of Governor Monday Okpebholo in restoring security in the state.

Spokesperson of the community, Comrade Segun Babs, in a statement issued yesterday noted that incessant insecurity challenges in the area have heightened in the last 8 years, which has resulted in the murder and kidnapping of some indigenes.

The statement reads: “Ayen community people have been audible on the matter from the outset before the embryo of insecurity hatched into maturity. But their cries and pleas were never accorded official attention by the Edo State Government.

“The chief instigator of the security threats seized this vulnerability to shower rains of sporadic gun shootings and conducted baptism of terror on the Ayen community, in an attempt to fiercely grab their lands.

“However, with the enthronement of Governor Monday Okpebholo, insecurity rates in Edo State have reduced significantly. His non-tolerance and unflinching dedication to sanitise Edo State has attracted commendable results, and migration to exile by the perpetrators of insecurity in the state.

“Until recently, when they unleashed their agents of assassinations on the Ayen community. Nevertheless, swift intervention of the Edo State government resulted in the arrest of five major arrowheads, out of which three were released.

“This also included another, who lied about a serious illness and who is also set to be paraded in the court on October 15 over the broad daylight murder of Elvis Ikponayusi, one of the Ayen community youth leaders.

“The three allegedly released persons (Oduagbon, David, and Lucky), re-launched another coordinated attack on Ayen community, a few days later, but were chased away by the Nigerian Army ‘Operation Rescue’.

Notwithstanding, the trio swung into reinforcement along with the Nigeria Police from the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, to raid Ayen community and arrested both the community Chairman, Kelvin Enaruna Oriakhi, and his vice chairman, both of whom are repatriated to the SWAT office in Abuja without prior notification and authorisation of the Commissioner of Police, Edo State, for about five weeks.”

“The Ayen community observed that both the accused trio and the Homicide department of the CID invaded the Ayen community on September 2nd and arrested two persons. Till this time, just one of them has been released while the former Chairman of Ayen community is still in their custody.

“Notwithstanding, information reaching the community is that they wanted to continue inflicting restlessness on the Ayen Community and initiating mass arrest of its indigenes.

“The Ayen community indigenous people are calling for a total full stop to unlawful arrest and repatriation of our people to Abuja, and also, the killing of our people. Since the matter has been under the jurisdictional leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Edo State, Mr. Monday Agbonika, there should be no intimidation of the community using Abuja influence. The matter is happening in Edo State and should be returned there, for lasting peaceful restoration of peace.

‎‎”On this note, Ayen community is therefore calling on the Edo State government to quench the fire of insecurity and unlawful arrest capable of sabotaging unprecedented efforts of Governor Okpebholo, in restoring sophisticated security in Edo State.”