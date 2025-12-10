New Telegraph

December 10, 2025
Community Raises Alarm Over Destruction Of Cocoa Farm

Palpable tension has gripped the Aponmu community in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State over the destruction of farmlands by suspected hoodlums and land grabbers.

The residents called on the state government, the Chairman of the local government, Hon Lade Fasua and relevant government agencies to come to their aid and prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Farmers in the community said the latest destruction was carried out in the presence of armed thugs and police personnel, who escorted bulldozers into the farmlands.

They alleged that the hoodlums acted under the instruction of the Deji of Akure’s Palace. Witnesses said the presence of individuals wielding dangerous weapons created panic, forcing some residents to vacate the area for safety.

A farmer, Boladale Egunjobi, whose cocoa plantation was among those affected, explained that the dispute dated back to March this year.

