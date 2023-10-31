Community Protests Allege Plan To Install Male Regent

Royal families of Ojo-Ajowa in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State have protested the plan to install a male regent for the town following the demise of their monarch.

The royal families said it is contrary to the tradition of Yoruba and the town to install a male regent, saying such a plan if allowed would plunge the community into chaos.

Already, the ruling House said some people have installed a male regent despite the fact that the ruling houses have unanimously presented the daughter of the immediate past monarch as the regent of the town.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the Baba Eto of Uro kingdom in Ojo-Ajowa, Chief Jacob Adegoke alleged that some people in the community in connivance with officials of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs are pushing for a male regent outside the ruling houses.

Given the historical background of monarchs in the community, Adegoke said that Oba Obaro Akila was the first Olojo of Ojo who ruled his people between 1700-1777. He said he put administrative arrangements in place in the settlement referred to as Ojo.

He said some people from different areas came to seek refuge in Ojo during the reign of the third Olojo of Ojo, Oba Olaremu Fajuwon, 1778 -1838. They were granted asylum and were put in different locations around the seat of power at Aremu.

He said it was the settlers who were accommodated by their forefathers that were planning to dictate to the ruling houses by installing a male regent for the town contrary to the tradition of the people.

His words “Oba Obaro Akila was a great warrior, hence, his settlement attracted people for protection. The Aremu community has been producing Oba since time immemorial. Ironically, it is the very spirit of accommodating latitude, this very emblem of expressive hearing which is now being used by interlopers to contest Ojo space with the Indigenous native people. So many lies are being packaged to justify their claims for joint ownership of Ojo space changing stories to justify their imaginary claims.

“With their imaginary supporters in the ministry, documents in Olojo of Ojo chieftaincy file were removed. The sudden disappearance of some Ojo documents submitted to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs.

“Why should people and the Ministry of Local Government rely on sentiments when facts and evidence are available? We are relying on facts and evidence and not sentiments.

“To all Aremu people, the 17th of October, 2023 was a black day in the history of Ojo when a kangaroo declaration was illegally made to snatch away the rights of the indigenous native people of Ojo.

“The chieftaincy declaration made in 1957, registered on April 8, 1958, approved Awarinajo, Awarin Oji and Awarin Olofa as the 3 ruling houses. When the last Olojo of Ojo departed to the great beyond, the three ruling houses met and selected his daughter as Regent in line with our age-long custom and tradition.

“The asylum seekers on our land are presenting a male regent outside the ruling houses and certain people in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs are supporting this illegal move against our custom and tradition”.

Chief Adegoke alongside two other elders, Mr Akinyemi Bolanle and Hon. Oluwasegun Ojo who spoke on behalf of the indigenes of the community, stressed that their tolerance of non-indigenes should not be taken for granted.

They, however, called on the state government to protect their regent, Princess Sarah Adewale, the daughter of the departed monarch of the town, Oba Timothy Adewale, who joined his ancestors in 2023, stressing that they don’t want male regent again.

They also appealed to the state government to follow the previous declaration in picking a new Oba for the community.