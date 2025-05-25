Community, Political Leaders Celebrate Idanre Kingmaker

Share

Prominent Nigerians have joined in celebrating the birthday of Bashorun Akinloye Akinboni, a respected businessman and one of the kingmakers in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Akinboni, who holds the exalted title of Ojomu of Idanre—the third highest-ranking chief after the Owa of Idanre—has made significant contributions to the local economy and community development.

Ademola Ojajuni, a community leader, and Idowu Akinrinlola, a youth leader, praised Akinboni’s philanthropic efforts and entrepreneurial success during the celebration.

Ojajuni remarked, “Today, we honour a visionary leader whose commitment to excellence and innovation has positively impacted many lives.

“Akinloye’s dedication to his work and community serves as an inspiration to all of us. His entrepreneurial spirit has driven the growth of successful ventures, creating jobs and contributing to the socio-economic development of our region.

“As Ojomu of Idanre, his leadership reflects deep-rooted integrity and passion for service.”

He added, “As we celebrate Chief Akinloye, let us recognize the values he embodies—hard work, resilience, and service to others. May this year bring him even greater success and fulfillment.”

Similarly, Akinrinlola highlighted Akinboni’s impact on youth employment through his investments in sachet and bottled water production, tourism, hospitality, and gas stations.

He said, “Bashorun Aleti, we cannot celebrate you enough. Soon, your contributions will be widely known as a man who used his God-given wealth to uplift others without seeking anything in return.”

In his response, Akinboni thanked God for sustaining him through life’s challenges and acknowledged the honor of being conferred the Ojomu chieftaincy title, previously held by his father and other illustrious predecessors.

He said, “Looking back, I see the hand of Almighty God guiding me. Despite my shortcomings, I am alive and in good health, and it is humbling to be mentioned alongside great personalities who held this title. I dedicate my life to the development of Ondo State, Nigeria, and the empowerment of our youth.”

