Community Policing: Senator Barau Donates 1000 Motorcycles To Kano Command

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has donated 1000 brand new motorcycles to the Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

According to the Deputy Senate President, the donation is for the effective community policing, and the needs of house To house criminals tracking.

Senator Jibrin said, “This 1000 motorcycles are just for Kano North and in the next few days I’m coming back to gives the ones for Kano South and Kano Central, this is because of my desire to see a thoroughly peaceful Kano with citizens regardless of their faith doing their businesses”.

In a grand handing-over ceremony held at the Kano Police Headquarters in Bompai, Kano, Barau Jibrin, hinted that, “this generous gesture aims to enhance policing in the state and support the Nigerian Police in their constitutional responsibilities of safeguarding of lives and properties”.

According to him, the donation is a demonstration of his commitment to supporting the Security in their efforts to maintaining law and order, and ensuring that Nigerians live with one another in harmony and prosperity.

He emphasized that the administration of President Bola Ahmad Tinubu is dedicated to fighting all forms of insecurity across the nation and the Government is right now on the top of Insecurities disturbing the nocks and crannies of the country.

He however, stressed that security is a collective responsibility, requiring the collaboration of all stakeholders, from the grassroots to the top most Nigerians, pledging to continue providing support to the Nigerian Police to enhance their operational capacity.

The State Police Commissioner, Salman Dogo Garba, hints that, the provision of these motorcycles symbolizes more than just a mode of transportation; it represents a tangible investment in the capabilities and morale of our dedicated police officers, enhancing their operational efficiency and response readiness.

“The significance of this initiative extends far beyond the motorcycles themselves; it speaks volumes to the profound impact that strategic partnerships and community support can have on the effectiveness and vitality of our law enforcement efforts.”

“The Deputy Senate President’s commitment to our police force and the broader community exemplifies a shared vision of public safety and security.

“His generosity not only reinforces the vital role that collaboration plays in achieving our common goals but also serves as a testament to his dedication to the well-being of our officers and the residents we are sworn to protect.”

He added, “As we embrace this new chapter of enhanced mobility and operational capacity, I urge my fellow police officers to embrace these motorcycles as tools of service excellence.

“Let us wield them with pride, professionalism, and a steadfast commitment to upholding the values of integrity, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.

“Let us also leverage this significant investment to forge even stronger bonds with the communities we serve, fostering trust, cooperation, and mutual respect.

