Community Plans Big For Smart Village Campaign

The Orile Kemta Community Development Association in Odeda area of Abeokuta, Ogun State is planning big for a series of activities aimed at boosting the development of the community.

The community development association, championed by Oluga Kingdom Development Association has concluded plans to embark on face-lifting projects to bring the community people close to modern civilisation.

President of the association, Special apostle Elijah Adefuyi Oluga, says all efforts at making the event fixed for December 14, successful has been concluded.

Secretary of the body, David Olutope Kusimo, was emphatic about the plans, stating that three major projects will be inaugurated later this month.

Kusimo says the entire initiative is tagged ‘The Beginning Of A New Dawn’ and there are plans to fast track with three components of the project this month.

“On December 14, we are going to launch three projects. They are the Health Centre, Public Toilet and a borehole water. “These will just be the beginning with many other things we have to do later.

“We still intend to erect a tennis court, polo pitch and a fitness club. We will also have Information technology centre, electricity centre, Internet Centre, Good roads, Empowerment support for women and Youths, Hospital, Agro Tourism and a Resort Centre.”

Chief Host and Initiator of the December 14 event is Oba Ebenezer Adeoluwa Oluga, Olu of Oluga Kemta. Public Relation Officer of the body, Dr. Olasunkanmi Oluga, said many other top dignitaries are billed to be at the December 14 launching event.

