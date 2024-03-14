Community Pharmacists Task FG on Wider Primary Healthcare Provision

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has asked the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) to find strategic means to tackle the burden of healthcare through partnership with the ACPN, saying it could pave the way for the provision of sustainable and quality healthcare services to Nigerians in rural communities.

In a letter addressed to the Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Development, Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate, the ACPN has also urged the FMoH to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with it on immunisation endeavours and family planning for a start in view of the level of training community pharmacists have endured for these tasks.

The letter which is titled ‘Dimming Prospects for Primary Healthcare in Nigeria’ Was signed by the National Chairman of ACPN, Prince Adewale Oladigbolu and the National Secretary of the association, Omokafe Ashore. The ACPN, a member of the International Federation of Pharmacists which is the global template of all pharmacists, is a technical group of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN).

It specialises in providing health services through neighborhood pharmacy facilities. Using the COVID-19 pandemic as an example of how fast and effective pharmacists could respond to crises, Oladigbolu and Ashore appealed to the FMoH to, not only concentrate its resources on physicians but to implement the tenets of the National Health Strategic Development Plan.

The statement reads in part: “We at ACPN have been at the forefront of strengthening Nigeria’s faltering and sinking health system given the legal approbation that pharmacies are designated as health facilities within the framework of National Health Act (NHA) 2014. “At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the immediate past leadership hierarchy of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) partnered with the ACPN by authorising the community pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccines in their facilities in 2021.

The two-year MOU for this working agreement lapsed in December 2023. “Community Pharmacies within the duration of two years the MOU 2021 vaccinated over 76,000 patients and clients in just 253 community pharmacies. “We would have assumed this landmark development should speak for the capacity and competence of community pharmacies until the incumbent management decided it was not going to renew the MOU because the chief executive officer (CEO) is a ‘politician’ whatever that really means. However, they noted: “We have watched and appraised your methodology since taking over at the FMoH.

The overriding perception the two ministers and the permanent secretary at the FMoH continue to give is that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mandated them to expand the service potentials of all key health personnel as well as promote collaborations between the respective players.” They however noted that the managements of NPHCDA and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) appear not to be on the same page as the minister in his vision to promote collaborations because they have maintained an unfortunate bias and poor management techniques laced in extremely bad faith.

According to the ACPN, this current memo, which is central to happenings at the NPHCDA, gives the major reason why the health system is still rated amongst the weakest ten in the world, such that Sudan, a war-ravaged clime, is even ahead of Nigeria. According to the duo, it is apparent that appendages of the FMoH still catalyse medical elitism despite the tenets of the National Health Strategic Development Plan. “What still prevails in the health system the Hon. Minister coordinates is a situation where everything including resources and privileges are appropriated to the constituency of physicians.

The physician tribe sits on top of a rudderless ladder where there is no interconnectivity or relationship with key health professionals in the value chain of healthcare. In spite of the current situation in the health system, the ACPN stated that the major pillars of the nation’s National Health Strategic Plan revolve around safety, effectiveness, patient centeredness, timeliness, efficiency and equity. According to the ACPN,safety focuses on facility design and, ultimately, patient safety. “An agency of the FMoH, the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) regulates and controls pharmacy practice and logically prescribes the benchmark of the designs approvable.

As far as drug use and dispensing are concerned, the pharmacist is in the best position to guarantee patient safety because of his training. On its part, effectiveness is grounded on the quality of the service provider (pharmacist). who should vouch for the quality of the medicines.” A pharmacist who is the acclaimed drug expert is always in the best position to guarantee the quality of drugs and vaccines,” stated Oladigbolu and Ashore. With regard to patient-centeredness, over 60 per cent of primary healthcare is not structured to embrace patient-centeredness.

The ACPN stated that community pharmacies must be made integral to the sustenance of primary healthcare (PHC) endeavours. “If 253 pharmacy facilities rolled out over 76,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the below-peak season from December 2021 to December 2023, one is left to imagine what the network and pooling of about 10,000 community pharmacies and satellite pharmacies will achieve with full immunisation coverage annually to boost Nigeria’s ailing health system.” The ACPN highlighted that a system grounded in community pharmacies could reduce waste because of the uncompromising health design. “More fundamental is that it encourages a referral system”.

Similarly, it noted that a health system that promotes equity will close gaps in health status. Oladigbolu and Ashore stated: “We shall be able to maximise Tech innovations, electronic health records and health information.” The duo also pointed out to the minister that there is no other option than encouraging value addition to Nigeria’s fading health system. They said, “We can and should make healthcare big business in Nigeria like we see in other climes such as United Kingdom (UK)’s National Health Service (NHS) employs 2.6 million of the 67.33 million population and the United States, which contributes 22 per cent of the GDP of the USA.