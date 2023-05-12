Community Pharmacists Sets To End Quackery Dispensation

The Anambra State Chairman, Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, Pharm. Henry Iloh has said that the association will fight quackery to a standstill to assuage the abuse of drugs dispensation.

Pharm Iloh stated this during the 32nd annual state conference of the association in Awka Pharm.

Iloh announced that the association will champion awareness creation to educate the people on the need to assess health through the proper channel.

He however expressed worry over the proliferation of nonprofessionals in the dispensation of drugs and expressed dismay that regulatory authorities are not doing enough to nip the ugly trend in society.

On his part, a retired director of Pharmaceutical services, at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital

Nnewi, Mr.Patric Eze frowned at the constant abuse of drugs dispensation by quacks.

Eze said he had expected drug regulatory authorities in the country to intensify their efforts to check the ugly trend.

Mr.Whitney Omoggbai a Biochemist in Lagos delivered a lecture on Malaria in Nigeria and announced the official global report which listed Nigeria as occupying one-third of the global deaths resulting from Malaria.

He said preventive measures to prevent the incidence of contracting Malaria include; ensuring a clean environment, using insecticide-treated nets, and getting rid of stagnant water.