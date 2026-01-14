Community Pharmacists Clarify Role In Point-Of-Care Testing

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has responded to recent public comments attributed to the leadership of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), urging calm, professionalism and constructive engagement across health professions.

In a statement signed by the ACPN National Chairman, Ambrose Ezeh, and National Secretary, Omokhafe Ashore, the association said it was surprised by the tone of the remarks, noting that pharmacists and medical laboratory scientists have traditionally worked as partners in healthcare delivery.

The ACPN emphasised that differences over professional roles should be addressed through dialogue and established regulatory channels rather than public exchanges that could be misunderstood by the public.

The association explained that community pharmacies in Nigeria are legitimately involved in point-of-care testing within the scope of existing policies and guidelines.

According to the ACPN, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMOH&SW) supports the appropriate use of Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits in pharmacies, particularly for confirming malaria infection before antimalarial medicines are dispensed.

This approach, the ACPN noted, aligns with the National Malaria Policy and global best practices, helping to prevent unnecessary drug use and reduce the risk of antimicrobial resistance. Malaria, the association added, accounts for a significant proportion of outpatient visits in Nigeria, making accurate diagnosis an important component of effective treatment and patient safety.

Clarifying the legal framework, the ACPN stated that Nigerian law does not prohibit community pharmacists or other qualified stakeholders from establishing registered laboratory facilities, whether within pharmacies, hospitals or as stand-alone centres, provided all regulatory requirements are met.

It added that pharmacies without duly registered laboratories are expected to operate strictly within the law, consistent with the National Health Act 2014, which recognises pharmacies as legitimate healthcare facilities.

Addressing broader concerns about the evolving model of pharmacy practice, the association explained that community pharmacies in Nigeria operate under several legally recognised categories, including retail, wholesale, distribution, manufacturing, importing and scientific services.

In some cases, retail pharmacies incorporate additional consumer sections, a model that is common in many parts of the world and designed to improve convenience and access for patients.

The ACPN noted that in countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States, integrated pharmacy models are widely accepted and often include complementary health services. According to the association, such arrangements can support medication management, patient education and preventive care when properly regulated.

The pharmacists’ body also cautioned against comments that could be perceived as dismissive of other health science professionals, stressing that effective healthcare delivery depends on mutual respect and collaboration among all cadres. It reiterated that multidisciplinary teamwork is essential to strengthening Nigeria’s health system and improving outcomes for patients.

As an affiliate of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), the ACPN said it remains committed to working with medical laboratory scientists, physicians, nurses and other professionals to advance public health goals.

The association expressed confidence that the recent comments do not represent the position of the wider medical laboratory science community, many of whom already collaborate closely with pharmacists in practice and policy reform.

In conclusion, the ACPN called for renewed engagement, constructive dialogue and adherence to regulatory standards across professions. It reassured the public that community pharmacists will continue to uphold good pharmacy practice, work within the law and contribute to disease prevention, early detection and improved access to quality healthcare in Nigeria.