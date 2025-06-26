Community Pharmacists Call For Professional Respect, Unity In Health System

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has expressed concern over recent statements and actions by the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), calling for mutual professional respect and unity to ensure effective healthcare delivery in the country.

In a statement, the National Chairman, Ambrose Ezeh decried what it described as “unprovoked, repeated attacks” by NARD against pharmacists and the pharmacy profession.

The association, which represents pharmacists operating at the frontline of community-based healthcare delivery, described such actions as counterproductive and harmful to the collaborative ethos required in the health sector.

“Our association has watched with great restraint as the leadership of NARD consistently undermines the professional integrity of pharmacists.

While we have chosen not to engage in media altercations, it is important to defend the sanctity of pharmacy practice and the contributions of pharmacists in Nigeria,” ACPN stated. The association emphasised that healthcare delivery is not the exclusive domain of any single profession.

It called on stakeholders to promote inter-professional harmony, noting that pharmacists play a critical role in ensuring access to safe and effective medicines, promoting public health, and supporting chronic disease management.

Guarding against division in the health sector

The ACPN described some of the claims made by NARD as “unfortunate and unfounded,” particularly criticisms aimed at the evolving roles of pharmacists in clinical care and public health.

According to the ACPN, rather than being viewed as competitors, pharmacists should be seen as essential collaborators in Nigeria’s overstretched health system. “Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals must work in synergy.

That is how modern healthcare systems succeed. Attempts to downplay the role of any group only derail progress and, ultimately, affect patient care,” said Ezeh.

The association also called attention to global best practices, where inter-professional collaboration is not only encouraged but institutionalised in policy and training. It referenced countries where pharmacists are integrated into clinical teams, contributing directly to medication therapy management and reducing the burden on doctors.

A call for constructive dialogue

Rather than resort to antagonism, ACPN appealed to NARD and other professional associations to embrace dialogue and mutual respect. The association reiterated that it remains committed to the advancement of healthcare in Nigeria and would continue to champion policies and programmes that improve access to quality medicine and pharmaceutical care.

In particular, ACPN urged NARD to refocus its energy on the real issues plaguing Nigeria’s healthcare system, such as underfunding, inadequate infrastructure, and workforce shortages — challenges that affect all professionals and require collective solutions.

Prioritising patients over professions

As a path forward, ACPN proposed the establishment of a national inter-professional council comprising representatives of all major health professions to regularly deliberate on issues affecting healthcare practice and cooperation.

“This is not a time for inter-professional rivalry. Nigeria faces serious health challenges, from rising disease burdens to inadequate access to care. We must unite, not divide,” the association stated.

The ACPN reaffirmed its commitment to ethical practice and patient-centered care while calling on all professionals to put patients at the center of their advocacy, not professional dominance.