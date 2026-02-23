Community Petitions Tinubu, IGP, Others Over Political Killings

Traditional chiefs in Idanre, in Idanre local government area of Ondo State, have asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate the killing in the community during the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congress in the community.

The chiefs, led by Ojomo of Idanre, High Chief Akinloye Akinboni, said those responsible for the killing in the community must be brought to justice to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Akinboni, who is the third in rank to the deceased monarch of the town, Oba Frederick Adegunle Aroloye, said incessant killings during political engagements are worrisome.

The state police command has arrested 13 people in connection with the violent Ward Congress of the APC that occurred in the local government area of the state. Two people were confirmed dead when rival factions were trying to ensure the election of their cronies as leaders of the political wards in the local government.

However, in a letter to President Tinubu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the National Chairman of the APC, and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the chiefs called on the government to halt incessant killings in the community.

The letter read: “The Office of the Ojomo of Idanre Kingdom wishes to express deep concern and outrage over the continued gruesome killings of innocent citizens of Idanre in the name of politics.

“As the third-ranking Traditional Chief of Idanre Kingdom, I hereby formally place the relevant authorities on notice regarding the alarming spate of violence that has characterised political rallies and electoral activities within our community.

‘Most disturbing and heartbreaking was the recent APC delegate exercise held on Wednesday, 18th February 2026, during which two innocent Idanre citizens were brutally murdered, and dozens sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

“This tragic incident is not only unacceptable but an affront to the peace, dignity, and unity of Idanre Kingdom.”

The community called on the Federal, Ondo State Government, the national leadership of the APC, and

The Nigeria Police Force

to immediately constitute an unbiased and independent investigative panel to thoroughly investigate this heinous attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The chiefs said, “The people of Idanre are aware that criminal elements are behind these atrocities. While we remain law-abiding and peace-loving citizens, we will not fold our arms while our sons and daughters are slaughtered.

“Idanre Kingdom reserves the right to engage independent private investigators to ensure that those responsible are identified and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“It must also be clearly stated that the two aspiring APC candidates whose activities have allegedly generated tension and instability do not represent the collective will and best interest of the Idanre people.

“Should the APC-led authorities fail to decisively halt these senseless killings and restore peace, Idanre Kingdom will exercise its constitutional right to seek redress through legal means and explore alternative democratic platforms to present a candidate that genuinely represents the aspirations of our people at the National Assembly.

“Let it be clear: this is not a threat against the APC in Idanre. It is a solemn and responsible notice urging the ruling party and all relevant authorities to act swiftly and justly.”