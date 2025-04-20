Community Parenting: Collective Responsibility In Raising Decent Generation

Share

The African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child,” underscores the idea that child-rearing is a communal effort. In contemporary society, however, parenting has become increasingly isolated, with nuclear families bearing the primary burden. This shift has led to gaps in child development, where children lack diverse role models, emotional support, and moral guidance.

In my over 20 years of fatherhood, one painful truth stands out: we have lost the deep-rooted tradition of community parenting. I was born over fifty years ago into a close-knit compound where childbirth was not just a family affair but a communal celebration. The moment a child was born, every mother in the neighborhood stepped in to provide nurturing care for the baby and emotional support for the new mother.

Meals were donated to the nursing mother, cares and advices were freely given, and discipline was a collective responsibility. No child ever felt alone because the entire community served as an extended family. We all knew ourselves in the community. That sense of belonging, of being raised by many hands and many hearts, is vanishing in today’s fragmented world.

Now, we live in the digital age—an era of smartphones, social media, and virtual connections—yet we have never been more disconnected from one another. Homes have become isolated units, 5am to 9pm job is the order of the day, parenting has turned into a solitary struggle, and children are growing up without the village that once shaped their values.

Technology was supposed to bring us closer, but in many ways, it has replaced genuine human bonds with momentary digital interactions. The irony is obvious: we are more “connected” than ever, yet the spirit of communal care has withered. Parenting, already a profound challenge, has become even harder without the safety net of shared wisdom and collective effort.

But here’s the truth—the digital age doesn’t have to mean the death of community parenting. Smart devices may dominate our lives, but they shouldn’t replace the irreplaceable: the warmth of a neighbor’s guidance, the reassurance of elders’ wisdom, or the joy of children learning from many role models. If we are to raise a generation that is emotionally grounded, morally sound, and socially responsible, we must revive the ethos of collective child-rearing—not by rejecting technology, but by ensuring it doesn’t erode the human connections that have sustained families for generations. The question is no longer whether we can return to community parenting, but whether we choose to rebuild it, one intentional relationship at a time.

The available statistical evidence has revealed there has been declining community parenting across Africa, Europe, and America.

Until 1990, 85% of African children were raised with active extended family/neighbor involvement (UNICEF, 1992). But by 2023, we only have 55% of rural children had similar support (African Child Policy Forum, 2023).

Report indicates that 60% of young mothers in Johannesburg, South Africa, say they are helpless as they have “no one to turn to” for parenting help (UN Women, 2022). These figures are scary because Africa’s communal ethos is fading just as economic pressures strain nuclear families.

In Europe, report carried out in the UK by British Social Attitudes Survey, 2022 shows 15% of parents regularly interacts with neigbours as against 45% what it used to be in 1970. This is a sharp declining in organic bonds.

In America, there is a cry of loneliest parenting generation as only 18% of U.S. adults know most neighbors by name as against what 42% of what was obtainable 42% in 1975. This is from Pew Research, 2023.

Further search from Harvard Making Caring Common, 2022 revealed 33% of parents have zero non-family adults to confide in about parenting. What this means is that larger percentage of teens will learn life skills from social media and not from community elders. This is further confirmed by CDC report in the US which shows 40% of isolation in U.S teens correlates with rising youth mental crises and the reason why they always feel chronically sad

From the above empirical data, a triple crisis has unfolded: in Africa, communal fabric is unraveling amid urban fragmentation. In Europe. State systems have left them with emotional gaps in parenting. In America. Hyper-individualism has continued to breed isolation.

Raising a decent generation is not the duty of parents alone but a collective societal obligation. Community parenting fosters environments where children feel valued, guided, and protected by multiple stakeholders. By embracing this model, societies can cultivate future generations that are empathetic, responsible, and socially conscious.

My next publication will be dealing with what today’s parent coaches can do to salvage this situation­. Please keep the time with me.

