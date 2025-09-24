Community Leaders Warn Against Sale Of Ugbene Alor Uno Communal Land

Leaders of Alor Uno Community, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have issued a public warning against the sale of any land belonging to Ugbene Alor Uno Kingdom.

The warning was contained in a statement made available to journalists yesterday. The statement was signed by Edoga Arumona Asogwa, Onyishi, on behalf of Leaders Of Thought, Alor Uno. In a notice addressed to all members of Alor Uno community and neighbouring communities, it cautioned that anyone trespassing on the land within the said border was doing so at their own risk.

It informed the government and the people of Enugu State and the general public that any sale, trans- fer or disposition of any portion or area of individual or communal land belonging to or within the territorial boundary of Ugbene Alor Uno “without the express authority and approval of Edoga Arumona Asogwa, (Onyeishi Ugbene Alor Uno), the oldest man in the community and the Executive members of Ohaneze Leaders Of Thought, Alor Uno is strictly prohibited and such transaction shall be considered null and void.”

The community also dissociated from any person, group or organisation purporting to lay claim to, annex, sell or in any way deal with any territory or land belonging to any of the neighboring communities including Obukpa, Nsukka and Edem using the name of Alor Uno or any part thereof.

“Any person or organisation dealing with individuals claiming/ purporting to represent any part of Alor Uno to transfer or annex individual or communal land without the explicit approval of those vested with the authority by Ohaneze Ugbene Alor Uno does so at their own risk and such transaction will be considered illegal.

“Any unauthorised sale or transfer of parcels or area of land henceforth without authorisation through consultation of Umunna shall result in legal action, including but not limited to revocation of the transaction or other remedies available under applicable laws,” the statement said.