Community Leaders Laud Monarch For Peaceful Leadership

Stakeholders of Ekpri Nsukara Offot Village Council, and residents of the community have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the village head, Eteidung Emem Denis Asikpo.

Rising from an enlarged meeting of the Community held yesterday at the Palace of the Village head, the Village Council – comprising heads and representatives of the five families of Ekpri Nsukara Offot, Youth leaders, residents and members of the association of motorcyclists, unanimously affirmed that Eteidung Asikpo has performed excellently well since his ascension as the village head of Ekpri Nsukara Offot in May, 2023.

Also in attendance were members of the association of motorcyclists in Ekpri Nsukara Offot led by their Chairman, Ekemini Ekpe Jonah and Secretary, Christian Edmond, while among the residents was Elder Ekanem Akpan, who has lived in the community for over 30 years.

The community leaders and stakeholders, thereafter, condemned a recent “ concocted, perverse and illintentioned” allegation levelled against Eteidung Emem Denis Asikpo’s leadership by one, Udeme Eyo Asuquo, fronting as Secretary.

