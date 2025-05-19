Community Leaders: Federal College Of Agriculture In Urhonigbe Supports Tinubu’s RHA

Share

Leaders from Urhonigbe Town in Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Edo State, have expressed support for the proposed establishment of a Federal College of Agriculture in their community, citing its potential to boost the government’s agricultural initiatives.

The community said the college aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda (RHA), particularly programs like the Agricultural Transformation Agenda (ATA), Growth Enhancement Support Scheme (GESS), Youth Empowerment in Agriculture Programme (YEAP), and Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises (LIFE) Programme.

The leaders added that the government’s agricultural programmes connecting with rural community like Urhonigbe Town, with population of over 500,000 – the second-largest in size, in Edo speaking tribe of Edo State, is well-positioned to provide the necessary resources and services to enhance the implementation of these programmes.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the delegation, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren quoted the Head of Urhonigbe delegation, Pa Thomas Odemwingie, as stating this yesterday while making a presentation during the public hearing on a ‘’Bill for an Act to amend the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria Act, Cap 12, Law of the federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as amended) – to make provision for the establishment of the Federal College of Agriculture, Urhonigbe, Edo State.

The Bill is being sponsored by Hon Billy Osawaru, representing Uhumwode/Orhionmwon Federal Constituency.

Accompanied by Barr. Kingsley Osadolor, former editor of The Guardian; Prof. Victor Ekhator, former Dean, Department of Public Administration, University of Abuja; Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, Editor Nation’s Capital of ThisDay/General Secretary, Nigeria Guild of Editors; Dr Felicia Onibon, and Mr Osaro Odemwingie, Senior Political Advisor to the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the community added that the college will create academic and non-academic jobs for indigenes and other qualified Nigerians from Edo State and the nation at large, while equipping Nigerians with marketable skills—from agronomy to agribusiness management.

According to the presentation, ‘’The College will boost food security and research to enable the local adaptation of crop varieties.

Sustainable practices can then be developed on-site and taken to scale across Edo State and beyond, enhancing national food security.

’The rural transformation inspired by the college will boost rural infrastructure, including housing, roads and ICT. Such uplift in the entire Urhonigbe and surrounding communities in Edo and Delta states will reduce rural urban migration.’’

Giving an overview of Urhonigbe Town, the delegation explained that the community constitutes a large percentage of the entire Orhiommwon LGA estimated to be 500,000 – being the largest community in the LGA.

The delegation added that in the late 1950s to early 1960s, Urhonigbe was the headquarters of the old Iyekeorhionmwon District Council, while its people are renowned for their warm hospitality, communal solidarity, and strong agricultural tradition, making it an ideal site for a learning institution that interacts closely with local stakeholders.

‘’Covering roughly 12 square kilometres (12,000,000 m²), Urhonigbe boasts an extensive expanse of arable land. Generous tracts of this land have been identified and earmarked for both academic infrastructure and practical farm plots, ensuring students gain hands-on training on campus.

‘’In addition to its status as a fortress of the Benin empire, Urhonigbe is popular for its annual Ekaba festival and Izeki, a once-in-a-decade rites of passage observance.

‘’The community is bordered by a number of villages in Delta State and in close proximity to such places as Benin City, Asaba and Warri, which have busy airports and are therefore accessible to it in less than one hour’’, the delegation added.

Explaining the existing infrastructure institutions, that make it the ideal place for the college, the delegation said that Urhonigbe is not only agriculturally vibrant but also boasts foundational infrastructure necessary to support a tertiary institution.

They added, “Urhonigbe General Hospital provides comprehensive medical services and emergency care, safeguarding the health and well‑being of students and staff.

The Federal Government has also recently established a Primary Health Care Centre (PHC) in the community.

‘’Law enforcement is boosted by the Divisional Police Headquarters sited in the community, while a Customary and Magistrate Courts ensure effective administration of justice and dispute resolution in the community.

‘’In the community, the tempo of commercial activities related to local and national trade in fresh agricultural produce and forest resources is driven by two main and three other smaller markets – as the food basket of Edo state, produce buyers come from as far as Lagos, Abuja, Pot Harcourt, Benin City, Warri, Onitsha and several other towns.’’

With a sub-office of the Edo State Urban Water Board guarantees reliable potable water, while linkage to the national grid supplies electricity across the community, the community’s delegation said over a dozen primary schools lay a strong educational foundation, with many pupils already helping on family farms, signaling early engagement with agriculture.

On the agro‑industrial linkages and practical training opportunities, the community explained further that in addition to rubber and palm produce, Urhonigbe produces arable crops such as yam, cassava, plantain, vegetables, legumes, and others.

According to the presentation, ‘’Urhonigbe Rubber Estate is one of Nigeria’s largest rubber plantations. It offers insights into plantation management, tapping techniques, processing and marketing. The estate was set up by the old Western Nigeria Development Cooperation (WNDC) in the early 1950s.

‘’Ethanol Processing Plant will offer training opportunities on bio‑fuel production, fermentation science, and value‑chain management.

‘’Pan Ocean Oil Cooperation Nigeria Limited, with its operational base, prospects for oil and gas, and provides a logistics hub that can host modules on commodity export, supply-chain coordination, and agribusiness entrepreneurship.

‘’Palm Oil Processing Plants established and active in the community will provide practical experience in palm oil extraction, refining, quality control, and agro byproduct utilization.’’

They added that strategic partnerships with existing agribusinesses and industries will enrich curriculum delivery and student exposure.

The community therefore appealed for the approval of the establishment of a the federal college in the upcoming education sector budget, and facilitate approval of funds to take possession of the land that the community has offered for this project; staff recruitment and infrastructure development through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Share