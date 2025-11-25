Community Leaders, Beneficiaries Applaud Egbin Power’s Medical Outreach

Egbin Power’s annual medical outreach, the Personal Corporate Social Responsibility (PCSR) vehicle of the leading power generation company, has been described by beneficiaries as a transformative and impactful health intervention that brings hope to people.

The 2025 programme, which was the eighth edition, delivered essential healthcare services to the residents in Egbin, Ipakan, and Ijede communities, where the people turned out in large numbers to participate in the programme, acknowledging the positive impact the outreach has made on their lives.

Speaking on the initiative, Felix Ofulue, Head of Corporate Communications & Branding, noted that the programme aims to bridge the gap between quality healthcare and the people, particularly those in the host communities. “At Egbin Power, we believe that good health is essential to life.

By providing access to healthcare, we are improving the productivity of individuals and prioritising the sustainability of society. As we strive to deepen access to quality healthcare in our communities, Egbin Power Plc is proud to align our efforts with Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3), ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all.

Every individual deserves the opportunity to thrive,” Ofulue remarked. The community stakeholders applauded the GenCo for its consistent efforts in providing access to quality healthcare through the initiative. High Chief Aliu Musediq, the Regent of Ijede, praised Egbin Power’s unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of people in the community.

He said: “This outreach demonstrates the company’s dedication to improving our health and lives. The large turnout reflects our people’s need for quality healthcare, and we are grateful for this opportunity to receive free medical services.”

High Chief Mustapha Lasisi, the Baale of Ipakan, reflected on the long-term benefits of such initiatives. “Over the years, Egbin Power has been providing succour to our communities. Their efforts remind us of the importance of health; without it, we cannot thrive.”

He emphasised the need for continued support from Egbin Power in addressing health challenges in the communities. Many residents echoed his sentiments, sharing personal stories of how the outreach has transformed their lives.

Mrs. Abosede Nofiu, a retired civil servant, expressed her gratitude, saying, “Egbin Power has shown us that they care. The medical care provided has greatly benefited me and many others in our community. We feel healthier and more informed about our health.”

Organised in collaboration with Ceccy Health, the programme offered a comprehensive range of medical services, including eye care, diabetes management, malaria treatment, dental check-ups, arthritis care, and blood pressure monitoring.

After thorough medical examinations, beneficiaries received free high-quality medications, medicated glasses, glucometers, blood pressure monitoring machines, and wellness kits. Mrs. Ife Honfo, a local hairdresser, shared her experience: “The doctors took their time to examine me and explained everything thoroughly.

They also provided medications free of charge. I feel empowered to take better care of my health and now understand how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Many beneficiaries not only received medications but also gained valuable knowledge about their health. Smiles and expressions of gratitude filled the air as residents returned home, hopeful. Egbin Power Plc remains committed to enhancing the quality of life and advancing development in the host communities.

This medical outreach is one of the many transformative initiatives carried out each year by the GenCo to uplift the communities and drive sustainable growth.