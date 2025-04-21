Community Leaders Advocate For Youth Reform, Lasting Peace In Bayelsa

Share

The Women Leader of Gbarantoru Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Diniipre Ogbotolomo, has called on youths across the State to shun drug abuse, violence, and other anti-social behaviours, urging them to embrace peace and personal transformation.

Speaking during an art and cultural showcase organized by Search for Common Ground — an international conflict resolution organization — Ogbotolomo emphasized the need for young people to abandon habits that threaten their future and the stability of their communities.

“This programme has shown us the dangers of violence, drug abuse, and fighting over land disputes,” she said. “Change is the only thing permanent in life, and I urge our youths to change for the better and embrace peace.”

The event, which brought together members of Gbarantoru, Nedugo, and Agbia communities, featured drama performances, weaving, wrestling, and other cultural activities designed to promote unity and mutual understanding. Ogbotolomo also advocated for the expansion of Search for Common Ground programmes to other communities, stressing the positive impact the initiative has had on local conflict resolution and peaceful coexistence.

Echoing her sentiments, the Paramount Ruler of Agbia Community, His Royal Highness Samuel Tamunopre Fred, praised the initiative for fostering dialogue and friendships among the participating communities, highlighting its success in dispelling negative stereotypes about the Niger Delta.

“This programme has helped us make new friends and taught us the importance of peace,” Fred said. “Contrary to the impression that the Niger Delta is a place of constant trouble, these efforts are showing the world that peace is possible and very much alive here.”

The monarch also appealed for continued support from Search for Common Ground and its funders, particularly the European Union, urging an extension of the peace-building programme in the region.

Local Peace Architecture Chairman and Yenagoa LGA Secretary, Debewari Tarila, noted the significant strides the initiative has made in reducing conflict, particularly in previously volatile communities such as Gbarantoru and Nedugo.

“Before the start of this programme, these communities were known for crises and even cases of kidnapping. Today, peace is gradually returning, and the difference is clear,” Tarila said. He also advocated for the inclusion of more communities to consolidate the gains achieved so far.

Earlier, Dandyson Harry Dandyson, Early Warning and Response Coordinator for Search for Common Ground, explained that the initiative uses social cohesion activities to help communities address disputes and build common ground.

“This programme creates safe spaces for dialogue and cooperation, allowing communities to resolve long-standing issues and appreciate the value of peace,” he explained, noting that the cultural showcase was a testament to the progress achieved through the initiative.

Search for Common Ground, with support from the European Union, has been implementing its peace-building mechanism in the Niger Delta for the past 18 months and is preparing to conclude its current cycle of interventions in the coming days.

