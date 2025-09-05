Community Leader Calls For Unity Against Thuggery In Idanre

A community leader in Idanre in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State, Otunba Olowoniyi Blessing Akinleminu, has called for unity among the people of the community to combat the menace of thuggery, hooliganism, and armed attacks threatening peace in the community.

The community is notorious for violent crimes, including thuggery, street fighting, and armed robbery, among others.

Akinleyimi recalled a disturbing incident in November 2024 when a group of about twenty armed men stormed Atosin Idanre unprovoked.

He narrated how the attackers opened fire with the intent to kill, leaving him and others critically injured and hospitalised for days.

Akinleyimu said since then, the matter has been under police investigation. He said he has committed significant resources to ensure justice is served.

He, however, confirmed that some of the suspects, including one Sunday Ajadi and Germanie, have been arrested and are set to be charged in court.

Despite receiving pressure from several quarters to withdraw the case, Otunba Akinleminu vowed to pursue it to its logical conclusion, stressing that the fight is not about him as an individual but about the future of Idanre.

He said, “It is high time we joined hands together to sanitise our community from hoodlums and armed robbers. Idanre is a land flowing with milk and honey, blessed with human resources, and we must not allow its image to be tainted by notorious acts.”

The community leader appealed to all sons and daughters of Idanre to support the Nigeria Police and other security agencies in their efforts to fish out the remaining perpetrators, restore peace, and safeguard the dignity of the ancient town.