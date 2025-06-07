Community Leader Advocates Unity In Advancing Oil Commission’s Mandate

Share

A community leader and development advocate, Mr. Femi Meshe, has called for unity and focus in advancing the mandate of the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

This comes following the recent appointment of Prince Biyi Poroye as Chairman of the commission by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

OSOPADEC oversees the management of 40 percent of the 13 percent oil derivation fund allocated to the state from the federation account.

Other members appointed to the board include Malam Marlon Ogbaro as Executive Director (Finance) and Dr. Olujimi Kufo as Executive Director (Projects).

In his congratulatory message, Meshe, who is the Managing Director of Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his commitment to good governance and for making strategic appointments across key institutions in the state.

He praised the Governor’s leadership as deliberate, inclusive, and rooted in merit rather than sentiment.

“I sincerely appreciate Governor Aiyedatiwa for prioritizing capacity and competence in the appointment of individuals who understand the developmental needs of our oil-producing communities,” Meshe said.

He also congratulated Prince Poroye on his appointment as OSOPADEC Chairman, expressing confidence in his ability to provide visionary leadership. Meshe extended his well-wishes to the other newly appointed board members.

“These appointments reflect a clear direction for OSOPADEC—anchored on growth, responsiveness, and community engagement. I trust that the new leadership will work as a team to drive meaningful development where it matters most,” he added.

Meshe urged stakeholders and residents of the oil-producing areas to support the new board in its efforts to transform the region and fulfill the commission’s mandate.

