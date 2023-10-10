Community lauds free medical outreach, new clinic

Sunday Musa, sat in the midst of over 500 residents of Guidna community in Kagini, Abuja. He was patiently waiting to access free healthcare services. “I kept managing my condition in the community. When it got out of hand and I went to the hospital, they raised the alarm that my blood sugar was too high; It was 280 instead of 150. The doctor and nurses said it was God who saved me,” Sunday narrated. He was discharged barely a week ago, after toying with the idea of getting medical help to his deteriorating condition due to low funds and the distance to the nearest public hospitals in Kubwa and Suleja. These facilities are located about 20 and 30 minutes respectively, from his abode. “I just got back from admission about six days ago because health care was far from me. If there was something like this (health care facility) here, I would have dashed in and seen how we can really know what was happening and attack it from the beginning,” he said.

Unable to hide his excitement, Sunday who visited the centre for a checkup accompanied by two of his children said, he was happy that the health centre had been built in his community and believes it will serve the people better. “Let this service be friendly, we will always be here. When emergency arises, lives are lost because of the distance between the healthcare facility that we have been using. But with this one closer, it will be better, quicker and safer for us to access quality care,” he said. Sadly, like Sunday pointed out, not all residents have been as lucky. Over the years, a good number especially women and children, have died due to financial constraint and access to prompt healthcare services.

Speaking to INSIDE ABUJA, the Chief of Guidna community, Chief Umar Danladi, said he feels the absence of a healthcare facility the most Guidna community recently received free medical outreach organised to herald the official commencement of Silver Cross, a healthcare facility, which is the first of its kind in the community, REGINA OTOKPA reports when emergencies including labour, comes up at night.

“This community has existed for over 150 years but we don’t have any hospital here, we have been suffering. When women want to deliver especially at night, we have to take them to Kubwa or Suleja General hospital which is a far distance. But sometimes, the transportation is a challenge and when that happens, it degenerates into complications. “We try our best but with the women, it’s tough. Just last month a woman died because she went into labour at night. Although she delivered at home, before they could get her to the hospital she died from complications. “We are particularly happy because going forward, any anyone who is sick will be rushed here and that is the advantage we have,” he said. Danladi who acknowledged that there was a health centre at Kagini, however lamented that it was too small to handle the many health demands of the people within the area and its environs.

Some of the residents who spoke with INSIDE ABUJA, disclosed that the difficulties of accessing healthcare had left them at the mercy of patent medicine dealers and traditional birth attendants for women of child bearing age. One of those who patronizes the medicine store rather than the hospital is Virginia Attah who has not visited a hospital for years. “We have hospital at Kagini, but it’s a bit far.

I have never been there because I don’t fall ill and even if I am down, I just go the pharmacy and get drugs because I don’t have the money to pay for healthcare services. “I came here for check up but now that we have a hospital I will start coming here if it is affordable and I know many others will rush here instead of suffering in the crowd at Kagini or Kubwa public hospitals,” she said. Ramatu Danladi who sat quietly waiting to get her eyes and waist examined, lamented that the three traditional birth attendants in the community do not have the requisite skills to conduct safe deliveries. It has been a gamble in favour of the lucky ones.

“They find it difficult to patronise the hospital at kagini or kubwa so they go to the woman who is not properly educated. Its possible it’s the distance but its affordable and when they compare the stress of going to, kubwa they prefer to risk delivering their babies with the woman. “Unfortunately, there are issues of complications such as bleeding after delivery, they are just managing but with this hospital, be sure that nobody will see trained doctors and nurses and still take themselves to a local setting if its affordable because there is quite a difference,” she said. Gladly moving around to enjoy the necessary health interventions handed for free, heavily pregnant Iyabo Ifemide said she has been saved the stress of heading all the way to Kubwa General Hospital, as the private hospital close by was too expensive for the residents to afford.

Like Musa Sunday and the over 300,000 residents of Guidna, Kaba, Kagini, Zauda and Gwagwa communities, one of the best moments of their lives was having access to prompt and affordable healthcare services. Little wonder they trooped out hours on end to celebrate the newly built Silver Cross Hospital, and to enjoy the free services that heralded its grand opening. The pre- opening services included uninterrupted access to free Blood Pressure check, free glucose check, ultra sound scan, medical and surgical consultation, HIV screening, malaria screening, cancer screening as well as free distribution of drugs. Other freebies made available to teenagers and children in the community by an active partner of the hospital which focus on zero hunger, Moesiello Foundation, includes sanitary towels, food, drinks and other edibles, as they spent a fun time dancing and so they won’t have to travel to very big hospitals in town to do caesarean sections and others,” he said. Not perturbed about the little proceeds the hospital might generate given its poor location, he explained that, the concept here was a case of volume as against a game of resources. “We are going to reduce our prices to what they can afford and in doing that we need a volume of at least a thousand persons a month. The vision of Silver Cross is to do facilities where people need them the most and where the volume can break the even that we are looking for,” he said. Dr. Ezie said his team will, in partnership with one of the NGO’s partnering the hospital, will be looking towards commencing a community health insurance scheme where residents who are unable to pay for health care services, have a certain amount as little as N100 or N200 deducted every month into an account to make payment easy and without stress. “Any time they are sick, they can access care without having to go to pay the bulk money. We want to test this model and see how we can perfect it so we can expand and even help government run some of the facilities if we are very successful at it” he said. But one of the major challenges confronting Silver Cross Hospital is insecurity, followed by epileptic power supply and a misunderstanding of Silver Cross’ vision which resulted in the discouraging procedure of approval acquisition from the Federal Capital Territory.

However, determined to secure and protect the hospital from harm, the hospital has begun an integration process with the community to create a balance. Moving further, a partnership with Rotary international, Action for Peace and Conflict and the community, is already looking bright in terms of a secured area. “We brought them into the community and they have been talking with the chief and his cabinet. They have set up a peace council and a peace pillar at the chief’s palace and they are going to train the community vigilante and youths on how to resolve conflict and transform conflict where ever it exists “It is very key in what we do here because without peace we can’t thrive and more importantly, we will have a lot of people come to the facility with physical abuses, trauma, fractures etc. These are things we are bringing to the community as a facility and we know that eventually we will have more partner organisations come in to help the communities around here,” Ezie said. Danladi who didnt agree less, said the four policemen deployed to man the police outpost in the community are usually overwhelmed by criminal elements especially at night. “We have told the hospital to assist us better in securing the community. We have a vigilante but we need to build an office for them even though there is a police outpost with only four policemen. “This is too large a community, four policemen cannot protect or secure this entire community especially at night so we have insecurity challenges,” the community leader said.