Community Issues Quit Notice To Alagbaka GRA Landlords

A land ownership dispute has erupted in Alagbaka Extension, Akure, Ondo State, as the Umelu community has issued a quit notice to landlords and property owners in the area, including the residence of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, labeling them as trespassers.

Leaders of the Olokunjuwon-Umelu community — Adegboyega Olokunjuwon, Thomas Ojo, and Olusola Osore — have called on all property owners in the Government Reserved Area (GRA) to vacate the land or negotiate terms for continued occupancy on what they describe as their ancestral land.

The landlords, however, have opposed the move, citing the pendency of an appeal at the Supreme Court and a subsisting order by an Akure High Court that suspends the enforcement of a 2017 judgment pending the apex court’s final decision.

But the Umelu community argues that the Supreme Court has already settled the matter. They insist that the Supreme Court’s April 4 ruling, which struck out a motion seeking leave to appeal the 2017 judgment, nullifies any claim by the landlords.

The apex court’s five-man panel, in a unanimous verdict delivered by Justice Helen Moronkeji Ogunwumiju, dismissed the application filed in Appeal No. SC/CV/241/2023, effectively upholding the lower court’s decision.

According to the community, the Supreme Court’s decision invalidated the stay of execution previously granted by the Akure High Court. They contend that the landlords’ attempts to join the suit post-judgment amount to “crying when the head is off.”

In a statement signed by community leaders Olokunjuwon, Ojo, and Osore, the Umelu community emphasized that the High Court had earlier declared the Olokunjuwon family as the rightful beneficiaries of the Statutory Right of Occupancy over the disputed 95.13-hectare parcel of land.

The statement added that the court directed the family to take “immediate and exclusive possession” of the land, ruling against any individual or entity deriving title from the Ajayi Elekumo family, Michael Kerubu Olojido, Mikolad Ventures Limited, or their associates.

They further stated that both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the High Court’s judgment.

“The purported members of the landlords and residents’ association, who are privies of the judgment debtors, made a failed attempt to appeal the judgment as interested parties,” the statement read.

“The Court of Appeal described their appeal as ‘dead on arrival’ and a waste of judicial time.”

Labeling them as trespassers, the community said, “Like every other person under the sun, the members of the residents’ association and their vendors are bound by the decision of the Supreme Court.”

They added, “The issue of ownership and possessory rights of the Olokunjuwon family over the land has been conclusively resolved by the Supreme Court on April 4, 2024. The residents’ association should not insist on carrying oxygen around the coffin.”

Addressing another pending case — Appeal No. SC/CV/1151/2022 — the community clarified that it does not relate to the ownership or possession of the land in question and therefore cannot be used as a legal shield by the landlords.

