Community Honours Pioneer Professor Of Law

The Idanre community in the Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State has set up a 30-member committee to honour the newly promoted professor of law, Olugbenga Oke-Samuel.

Oke-Samuel, the Dean Faculty of Law, has been promoted to the status of Professor by the Senate of the state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko (AAUA).

The Committee is headed by Dr Alaba Olu Akingbesote, an Associate Professor of Artificial Intelligence and market services, while Barr Ilemobayo Babalola will serve as Secretary of the 30-man committee.

The Coordinator of the Committee, Hon. Mayokun Akinmoladun, said the Idanre community decided to honor Oke-Samuel for his contribution to the education development of the community.

