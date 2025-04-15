Community Faults Police Claim On Communal Clash

Share

The People of Edjekota Community in Ogor Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday debunked the news making the round that the community is having communal clash with the people of Ewu-Urhobo community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, calling on the Nigerian Police to put the record straight instead of misinforming the public.

Pastor Oghenemakpor Uyo, Chairman Edjekota Ogor Kingdom community who made this statement during a press briefing at the community townhall, also demanded for the immediate release of their sons in police custody.

He said contrary to the news circulating everywhere, the people of Edjekota community are not at war with Ewu-Urhobo community, but rather, two families, one from Edjekota community and the other from Ewu-Urhobo community, that had a land disputes.

