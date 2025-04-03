Community Engagement Key To Effective Security –Obiano

Share

Chief Willie Obiano is the immediate past governor of Anambra State. In this interview, he reflects on his administration’s transformative projects and their lasting impact. PATRICK OKOHUE reports

During your time as governor, you put in place many impactful infrastructures including Nigeria’s first CAT II runway airport and the new convention centre in Anambra State, how will these projects impact regional connectivity and business?

The Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, with its CAT II runway, is a gamechanger in regional connectivity, allowing safer and more efficient weather-independent flights.

The Anambra Airport has the second-largest runway in Nigeria, measuring 3,700 metres, after Murtala Muhammed Airport which is 3,900 metres. The airport was built entirely with Anambra funds, without any borrowing.

The airport positions Anambra as a strategic trade and aviation gateway linking the South-East directly to international and domestic markets. This will save time, increase commerce, and stimulate investment, most of all, for Onitsha, Nnewi and South East traders.

The International Convention Centre has a 10,000-seat capacity and is shaped like a jet. It is a top-of-the-range convention, trade fair and cultural festival facility, boosting tourism and business networking.

During my tenure, we envisioned that these projects would drive economic development, create jobs and position Anambra as a hub in Nigeria’s economic and business landscape.

How will you say the Awka Stadium has influenced community life and cultural events in the state?

The Awka City Stadium has become a dynamic hub for sports, culture and community life in Anambra. More than just a sports facility, it is a symbol of unity and pride, bringing people together for football matches, cultural festivals and social events.

I’ve heard from communities how it has inspired youth participation in sports, nurtured talent, and promoted healthy lifestyles.

Beyond sports, it has revitalized cultural expression by accommodating large festivals, concerts and community events, thus enriching Anambra’s rich heritage. The stadium also attracts regional and national events, boosting tourism and economic activities. It is a testament to the power of infrastructure in promoting community spirit, cultural pride and social cohesion.

How has the 1,000 kilometres of tarred roads and 17 new bridges impacted on economic mobility and quality of life of the people and what will you recommend to policymakers on how to further enhance these benefits?

Many will agree that the construction of over 1,000 kilometres of tarred roads and 17 new bridges has transformed economic mobility and quality of life in Anambra State.

Rural farmers like the ones in Ogbaru have rapid access to markets, while industrial hubs in Nnewi and Onitsha have improved logistics.

Bridges like the 298-metre Omambala River bridge, widely considered the longest in the South-East, have opened up oil-rich and farming areas, offering new economic frontiers.

For citizens, these projects translate into shorter travel times, improved security in movement as well as greater access to healthcare, education and other basic services. Now, to further maximize these advantages, policymakers need to prioritize maintenance.

This can involve creating a sustainable road and bridge maintenance system to prolong the life of the infrastructure. Additionally, they need to increase connectivity with an emphasis on connecting more rural areas to urban centres to strengthen economic integration.

Policy makers also need to consider how to leverage technology, for instance, implement intelligent traffic management systems to optimize efficiency and reduce congestion.

Moreover, we need to promote public-private partnerships because investment from the private sector is key towards developing infrastructure and long-term sustainability.

What informed your educational infrastructure improvements initiatives and how have they affected youth empowerment?

Education was a top priority of my government, and our investment in infrastructure, teacher training, and digital learning technology has set Anambra up for a lasting legacy of empowering young people.

We renovated and built schools, equipped classrooms with digital learning resources, and exposed teachers to global best practices, ensuring our students receive world-class education.

Through investments in technical education and computer literacy, we have empowered Anambra’s youths for the technology-driven economy.

These initiatives have increased enrolment, decreased dropouts, and created the next generation of thinkers, problem-solvers, innovators, and leaders.

The true legacy lies not in buildings but in the empowered youths whose minds will drive economic and social progress for generations.

Your administration is known for its low debt profile. What long-term benefits do you see from this fiscal strategy?

Being low on debt was a deliberate decision to ensure Anambra’s financial future and spearhead sustainable development.

Through emphasis on fiscal discipline, efficient revenue utilization, and cautious investment, we funded priority project such as the airport and road network, without overburdening future generations.

The long-term dividends are clear; fiscal resilience, increased investor confidence, and the capacity to fund critical sectors without financial strain.

This prudent policy ensures that Anambra is economically healthy, adaptable to future needs, and attractive to local and foreign partnerships.

It is a benchmark in good governance that shows us that sustainable development can be achieved without over-borrowing.

How did digital initiatives like the Project Monitoring and Management Office improve transparency and accountability?

My administration launched the Project Monitoring and Management Office (PMMO) as a digital initiative to transform governance. It was a game-changer in governance, utilizing digital platforms to improve transparency and accountability.

It allowed real-time tracking of projects, limited over-invoicing, avoided contract inflation, and saved the state over N10 billion.

With it, citizens could receive project updates, boosting confidence and encouraging public involvement. The system ensured that contractors were held accountable and each naira was put to effective use.

The PMMO’s success means technology can reshape governance, setting an example for other states to follow in ensuring efficiency, accountability, and public confidence.

What lasting effect has the modernised healthcare facilities had on patient care and overall community well-being?

Modernizing healthcare in Anambra transformed patient care and improved wellbeing in communities.

With upgraded general hospitals, the oxygen factory in the Teaching Hospital in Awka, and the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency providing coverage at a reasonable price, quality healthcare came within the reach of all residents.

These improvements have reduced mortality rates, expedited emergency responses, and a higher life expectancy.

Communities now experience shorter wait times, better clinical equipment, and more confidence in local healthcare. This legacy of quality, affordable care continues to save lives and a healthier, stronger society.

Concerning state security, which policies from your tenure do you consider most successful in promoting lasting peace?

Security was a cornerstone of my administration. Our policies brought lasting peace to Anambra State. The launch of Operation Kpochapu (Clean-Up) was a true paradigm shift.

It enabled us to deploy security personnel, surveillance technology and patrol vehicles to combat crime effectively.

We strengthened community policing by coordinating efforts with traditional authorities, vigilante groups, and law enforcement agencies thus ensuring a thorough grassroots approach to security.

In addition, we introduced special social intervention schemes to address poverty and unemployment, twin drivers of crime.

These policies significantly reduced kidnappings and criminal violence, and Anambra was among the safest states in the region. The framework we built continues to uphold peace and stability today.

What advice would you offer leaders to enhance community engagement in security measures?

Community engagement is the key to effective security. My recommendation to leaders is simple: Build trust, empower people, and use technology.

Involve traditional leaders, youth groups and local vigilantes in continuous consultation and training, so they are made an active part of security efforts.

They may also want to consider investing in mobile reporting programmes and realtime communications platforms to enhance responsiveness.

Most importantly, actively address the underlying causes of crime, unemployment, and poverty through targeted social programmes.

When people feel heard, respected and protected, they become committed stakeholders in peace building. Sustainable security starts with the people.

