March 3, 2026
Community Empowerment: Ologere Donates Borehole, Tricycles, To Ogboloko Community

Determined to improve the quality of life in the community, the Ologere of Ogere Remo, His Royal Highness Oba James Obafemi Saliu, has extended humanitarian support to Ogboloko Village in Obafemi Owode council of Ogun State.

Items donated by Oba Saliu, who doubles as the Chairman of Avalon Industrial Park Limited, include a borehole, tricycles, solar street lights, grinding machines, sewing machines, bags of rice, and other essential welfare items.

According to him, the initiative is meant to support economic empowerment, promote self-reliance, and improve the quality of life within the community.

He added that the items were carefully selected to have a lasting impact on the residents of Ogboloko Village, within Agodo / Mosunmore communities.

Oba Saliu reaffirmed Avalon Industrial Park’s commitment to sustainable development in its host communities, assuring residents of more impactful initiatives to come.

He also announced that similar goodwill gestures and empowerment programs would be extended to other host villages within Mosunmore / Agodo communities.

Community leaders (Baales) and beneficiaries praised Oba Saliu’s compassion and sense of responsibility, hailing him as a royal father and industrial leader who is dedicated to improving the lives of his people.

