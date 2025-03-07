Community Elders Seek Stronger Partnership With A’Ibom Police

Share

The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, CP Baba Muhammad Azare, has reiterated the command’s readiness to work with Core Community Elders to ensure a peaceful and harmonious State.

Azare reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to fostering community engagement and ensuring peace and security across the state.

The Command PPRO DSP Timfon John hinted in a released that the assurance was given when the Core Community Elders Forum, led by its Chairman, Akpanubong Jehovah Isaac Akpan, paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police at the Command Headquarters in Uyo.

The delegation, comprising elders from Eket, Onna, Esit Eket, Ibeno, Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin, Eastern Obolo, and Mbo Local Government Areas, sought to formally introduce their organization to the Command and establish a collaborative relationship in promoting unity and development in their respective communities.

Speaking during the visit, the Vice Chairman of the Forum, Christopher Tom, assured the Commissioner of Police that the group is committed to fostering peace, unity, and cooperation among the eight local government areas.

He emphasized the Forum’s willingness to work with security agencies in maintaining law and order, as well as advancing the socio-economic growth of the region.

Responding, Azare welcomed the delegation and commended their initiative in promoting peace and unity.

He reiterated the Command’s dedication to strengthening community policing strategies and working closely with local stakeholders to enhance security across the state.

The Commissioner further assured the Forum of the Command’s continuous support in addressing security challenges, urging the elders to encourage their communities to be law-abiding and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

