Community, Deji Bicker Over Destruction Of Cocoa Farm

Palpable tension has gripped the Aponmu Community in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State over the destruction of cocoa farmlands by suspected hoodlums and land grabbers.

The residents called on the state government, the Chairman of the local government, Hon. Lade Fasua, and relevant government agencies to come to their aid and prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Farmers in the community said the latest destruction was carried out under the protection of armed thugs and police personnel, who escorted bulldozers into the farmlands.

They alleged that the hoodlums acted under the instruction of the Deji of Akure’s Palace. However, the Deji of Akure palace, through its spokesman, Michael Adeyeye, insisted that the lands in question were never permanently allocated to the farmers.

The residents alleged that the presence of individuals wielding dangerous weapons created panic, forcing some residents to vacate the area for safety.

A farmer, Hon. Boladale Egunjobi, whose cocoa plantation was among those affected, explained that the dispute dated back to March 2025. He said he was invited to the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 17, and he honoured the invitation in an effort to resolve the matter peacefully.