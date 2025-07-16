Community Decries Condition Of Township Roads, Urges Govt’s Intervention

A sociocultural group, the Idanre Development Assembly (IDA), has expressed concerns to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa over the deplorable state of township roads in the ancient kingdom of Idanre.

The group, in a statement signed by its President General, Chief Anthony Omolola, said the roads had deteriorated to the point where driving has become nearly impossible in the agrarian community.

IDA pointed out that despite being a significant contributor to the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and having immense tourism potential, Idanre’s infrastructure development has not reflected its importance.

Omolola lamented that the community’s proximity to the state capital has not yielded the expected benefits.

IDA, however, expressed gratitude for the ongoing phase one dualization project and expressed hope that phase two would commence soon.

The sociocultural group pledged Idanre people’s support for the governor’s administration and prayed for its success.

The statement read: “We urge Governor Aiyedatiwa to act fast on these roads and save Idanre people and Ondo State people in general from the hassles experienced daily on these roads.

“The roads are strategic to the growth of Ondo State and further delay will be counterproductive.”