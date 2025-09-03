Community Debt: C’River Govt Commits Over N250m

…supports cultural celebrations with N150M

The Cross River State government, on Wednesday, said approvals have been given for the execution of rural development projects worth over N250 Million in communities across the Northern Senatorial District.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Peter Odey, made thia commitment during a five-day official tour of the area l, comprising Bekwarra, Obanliku, Obudu, Ogoja, and Yala Local Government Areas (LGAs).

A statement signed by the press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Fred Abua, said the tour was conducted in commemoration of the 2025 New Yam Festivals, describing it as a cherished tradition in the general area.

Abua listed ultramodern boreholes, agricultural inputs, youth employment, as some of the areas of intervention by the deputy governor.

Apart from delivering “life-changing interventions”, he added that N150 million was committed to supporting the cultural celebrations.

The statement reads in part: “With a consistent message, “I have come to celebrate the new yam with you, and to listen, so government can meet your actual needs,” Dr. Odey moved from community to community, palace to palace, playground to play ground, not with empty promises, but with real interventions and tangible impacts.

“In Obudu, for example, he responded immediately to a request from the women of Utukalu by donating ₦5 million for fertilizers and pesticides. It was a practical and timely response to a pressing agricultural need.

“Everywhere he visited, traditional rulers, critical stakeholders, youth groups, women, and people living with disabilities welcomed him warmly, expressing gratitude not just for the immediate support, but for the visible impact of the Senator Prince Bassey Otu-led administration, notably in rural infrastructure, electrification, agriculture, potable water, and job creation.

“Yet, the consistent refrain was: “We want more.” But this was not a complaint. It was a sign of trust, a belief that government is truly, ‘People First’ and capable of delivering beyond their expectations”.