Community Crisis: Ota Chief Describes Police Manhunt Against Him As False

Share

…Urges IGP to investigate the issue, bring perpetrators to book

A Chief in Ota land, Elijah Adeogun has described as false, unfounded and malicious the allegations making rounds that police launched a manhunt for him over a community attack in Osuke, Ogun state on the 27th of February.

New Telegraph gathered that one person, Saheed Shoboyejo and many others reportedly injured during two separate attacks on the Osuke community by over one hundred armed hoodlums.

Consequently, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Adegoke Fayoade, to investigate the killing of one person during an attack on the Osuke community in Ogun State by a gang of armed men allegedly led by a notorious land grabber, Elijah Killer.

In an interview with newsmen on Monday in Lagos, Elijah, who is the Chairman of Eli-Ade Properties Nigeria Limited, narrated that he honoured the invitation of the Eleweran State CID on a saturday based on this allegation and he told them of his whereabouts that particular day, including his non-association with the community.

Adeogun said he was subsequently detained due to the status of the issue but released on bail thr following Monday having done thorough investigation on his whereabouts on the day of the particular incident, with the caveat of coming to the station whenever the complainants appear.

The Chief said the complainants never showed up till now at the station as he goes there everyday except this day of his interview.

“It was eleweran state CID CP that called me last week friday that he would like to see me. I asked him for what but he said when i come and i replied no problem.

“So, i went to the station to see him based on his invitation. On getting there, he told me there was an allegation against me concerning the crisis at Osuke.

“So, the CP said there was a crisis at Osuke community on the 27th of February, 2025 and i told him i have no clue what transpired there. In fact, I have no property over there.

“He said some people alleged that i led a gang and killed someone in Osuke. So, i asked him at what time did this happened? He said around 8:30 -9:00am.

“Meanwhile, i was in the Magistrate Court, Ota on this day and at this particular time. As a matter of fact, I have never for once heard of the deceased, Saheed Shoboyebo in my life. I dont know him.

“To cut the story short, i was detained on that saturday on be basis of the fact that an allegation of murder is a capital offence.

“So, i was detained from saturday till Monday. They went to carry out findings on where i was on the fateful day and i was released on bail based on their findings but requested that i come to the police station anytime the complainant are around. And i usually go there everyday.

“Unfortunately, those who gave false information to the police against has never for once showed up till now.

“To my surprise, i started unsubstantiated news making rounds that the Police declared me wanted. This is false and unfounded.” He said

Meanwhile, he called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate the matter in order to unravel his participation in the community attack.

The Chief urged the IGP to make findings if he had ever for once being accused, charged and sentenced of any criminality in his entire life, adding that those complainants should not go scot-free if allegations comfirmed untrue.

“Therefore, i would urge the Inspector General of Police to investigate three (3) things. One, the police should investigate my knowledge of the deceased’s death. What is the report of the investigation done by the policemen.

“Two, the police should ask those making unfounded allegations to come to table evidences where i have ever been convicted of murder or sentenced on whatever guise in my life before now.

“Three, the Nigerian police should not bury the issue but approach the court once they found that the allegations are false and unfounded.” Adeogun stated.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

