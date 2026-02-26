Community Commends Aiyedatiwa On Road Construction

Residents of the Alagbaka Extension area of Akure, the Ondo State capital, have commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for giving the roads in the community a facelift.

Aiyedatiwa inaugurated the Alagbaka Road Project during the celebration of his first anniversary. He said the roads form part of the deliberate and systematic implementation of the state’s infrastructure development programme, aimed at expanding road networks, decongesting high-traffic corridors, and enhancing access to public institutions, residential areas, and commercial nodes within the state capital.

According to him, the road would serve as an important link road, integrating adjoining streets and estates with major access routes in the Alagbaka area of the state capital.

However, an opposition political actor and former spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Leye Igbabo, who lives in the area, described the project as nothing to write home about, saying the road was substandard.

In his response, the chairman of the landlords’ association of the community, Mr. Fred Ojo, said the construction of the road has linked the community to other parts of the state capital.

Ojo, who spoke on behalf of the residents and landlords of the area, said the amount they spent on repairing their vehicles as a result of bad roads has reduced significantly.

According to him, the road embodies the spirit of progress and development, marking a significant milestone in their quest for a better and more accessible community.

His words: “With its completion, the Alagbaka Extension, once hidden in the shadows of neglect, has been elevated to the forefront of development and civilisation. No longer are we burdened with the potholes that plagued our daily commutes or the exorbitant costs of vehicle maintenance that seemed unending.

“This road is more than just a pathway; it is a lifeline that enhances our quality of life and fosters a sense of pride in our community.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Governor Aiyedatiwa for his unwavering commitment to transforming our state. Aiyedatiwa’s vision and determination have truly decorated our lives in Alagbaka Extension, and we fervently wish that your own journey be equally adorned with blessings and success.”

Despite commending Governor Aiyedatiwa on the road project, Ojo urged the government to hasten the completion of other parts of the Alagbaka Extension community, which he said still face road challenges.

His words: “While we celebrate this achievement, we recognize that more than half of our community still faces road challenges. It is our hope that the spirit of development will continue to flourish, reaching every corner of Ondo State.”