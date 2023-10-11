Community Clash: We’re Tired Of Curfew, Ifon Community Begs Adeleke

The resident of the Ifon-Orolu Community in Osun State has appealed to Governor Ademola Adeleke to ease the 24-hour curfew imposed on the two communities following a recent communal clash.

It would berecalled that Governor Adeleke had last week imposed a round-the-clock curfew on both Ifon and Ilobu communities and deployed security forces in response to a violent conflict over a land dispute.

The state government also took over the disputed lands, to restore peace in the areas.

However, the Ifon community, through Jide Akinyooye, the Secretary of the Board Of Trustees, Ifon-Orolu Progressives Union, issued a statement appealing to the governor to ease the curfew. They assured the government of their dedication to achieving lasting peace in the region.

READ ALSO:

Akinyooye said: “Following the recent crisis that occurred in Ifon-Orolu, Ilobu and Okanla communities and after the prompt actions by the Osun State Government that warranted the decision to impose 24-hour curfew on the affected communities in Osun State; we are constrained to appeal to Governor Ademola Adeleke to relax the curfew that has been ordered since October 5, 2023.

“We commiserate with all affected families and victims of the communal crisis in Ifon-Orolu, Erin-Osun and Okanla Communities. “Orolu Stakeholders are ready to cooperate as ever with the Osun State Government on the peace pact that was signed by all concerned parties on October 6, 2023.”